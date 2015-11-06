St. Francis Foundation of Santa Barbara Names New Board Officers

Advice

The St. Francis Foundation of Santa Barbara announced the officers of its board of directors for the new year. Dianne Duva will serve her second term as president.

Duva has served on the board since 2009. She is a certified financial planner with Arlington Financial. She holds the series 7 and 66 registrations as well as life, accident and health, and variable insurance licenses.

Vice President Kathleen Baushke is the executive director of Transition House.

CPA Nora Taugher is the treasurer. She works for the accounting firm of Ridgeway & Warner.

John Eck will serve as secretary. He is an attorney at the legal firm of Griffith & Thornburgh, LLP.

With a focus on individuals the most in need, the St. Francis Foundation of Santa Barbara promotes and supports healthcare in the South Coast communities of Santa Barbara County. The foundation began over 100 years ago in 1908.

For more information about the St. Francis Foundation of Santa Barbara, call 805.563.4702, email [email protected] or [email protected], or visit www.stfrancisfoundationsb.org.

— Jennifer Goddard Combs is a publicist representing the St. Francis Foundation of Santa Barbara.