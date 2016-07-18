St. Francis Foundation Welcomes 3 Local Professionals to Board of Directors

St. Francis Foundation is proud to welcome Tina Frontado, Mark Manion and Syd Walker to its board of directors.

Tina Frontado, a native of Santa Barbara, brings 25 years of philanthropic leadership in Santa Barbara.

She is a partner at InAlliance Financial Planning, specializing in philanthropic and estate planning, and she is former principal and founder of Santa Barbara Philanthropy, a philanthropic programs consultancy.

Frontado has held leadership positions with Hospice of Santa Barbara, Avofest, Santa Barbara Education Foundation, Surgical Eye Expeditions (SEE International), Klein Bottle and Zona Seca.

Frontando received a bachelor’s in economics and sociology from UC Santa Barbara, a master’s of public administration from Cal State Northridge and a general contractor license. She is currently preparing to sit for the CFP exam.

In addition to joining the St. Francis Foundation board, Frontando also serves on the advisory council for the Business Giving Roundtable, with previous board commitments to Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation, Sarah House Foundation, Santa Barbara Rotary Charitable Foundation, and the Commission for Women.

Mark Manion is a partner at Price Postel & Parma, LLP and serves as general counsel to several public agencies and nonprofit affordable housing providers in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.

He specializes in the areas of affordable housing, public agency, land use, real estate and environmental law.

Manion is currently the firm’s chair of the Environmental, Water and Land Use Group and the Public Agency and Eminent Domain Group.

He received a bachelor’s in political science from UC Los Angeles and a J.D. from Loyola Law School in Los Angeles.

In addition to joining the St. Francis Foundation board, Manion has also served on the boards of CASA Esperanza (PATH) Homeless Shelter, the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara, Hillside House and the American Lung Association (ALA) of Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties.

Syd Walker is an experienced executive in finance and investments. In 2016, he joined Stifel as vice president of investments and has served in similar rolls at Wedbush Securities, and A.G. Edwards & Sons Inc.

Walker received a bachelors’s in political science from Occidental College and an MBA from the University of San Diego. He is a Certified Financial Planner TM and Charted Financial Consultant.

In addition to joining the St. Francis Foundation board, Walker has served the community as investment committee member for the Masons of California, California Scottish Rite Foundation and All Saints by-the-Sea Episcopal Church.

He has volunteered with Cancer Center of Santa Barbara, Transition House, Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation and the Channel Island Marine & Wildlife Institute.

— Amy Bernstein is a publicist representing St. Francis Foundation.