Thursday, April 5 , 2018, 1:53 am | Fog/Mist 55º

 
 
 
 

St. Francis Foundation Welcomes 3 Local Professionals to Board of Directors

By Amy Bernstein for St. Francis Foundation | July 18, 2016 | 3:15 p.m.
Tina Frontado Click to view larger
Tina Frontado (Courtesy photo)

St. Francis Foundation is proud to welcome Tina Frontado, Mark Manion and Syd Walker to its board of directors.

Tina Frontado, a native of Santa Barbara, brings 25 years of philanthropic leadership in Santa Barbara.

She is a partner at InAlliance Financial Planning, specializing in philanthropic and estate planning, and she is former principal and founder of Santa Barbara Philanthropy, a philanthropic programs consultancy.

Frontado has held leadership positions with Hospice of Santa Barbara, Avofest, Santa Barbara Education Foundation, Surgical Eye Expeditions (SEE International), Klein Bottle and Zona Seca.

Frontando received a bachelor’s in economics and sociology from UC Santa Barbara, a master’s of public administration from Cal State Northridge and a general contractor license. She is currently preparing to sit for the CFP exam.

In addition to joining the St. Francis Foundation board, Frontando also serves on the advisory council for the Business Giving Roundtable, with previous board commitments to Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation, Sarah House Foundation, Santa Barbara Rotary Charitable Foundation, and the Commission for Women.

Mark Manion Click to view larger
Mark Manion (Courtesy photo)

Mark Manion is a partner at Price Postel & Parma, LLP and serves as general counsel to several public agencies and nonprofit affordable housing providers in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties. 

He specializes in the areas of affordable housing, public agency, land use, real estate and environmental law.

Manion is currently the firm’s chair of the Environmental, Water and Land Use Group and the Public Agency and Eminent Domain Group.

He received a bachelor’s in political science from UC Los Angeles and a J.D. from Loyola Law School in Los Angeles.

In addition to joining the St. Francis Foundation board, Manion has also served on the boards of CASA Esperanza (PATH) Homeless Shelter, the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara, Hillside House and the American Lung Association (ALA) of Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties. 

Syd Walker Click to view larger
Syd Walker (Courtesy photo)

Syd  Walker is an experienced executive in finance and investments. In 2016, he joined Stifel as vice president of investments and has served in similar rolls at Wedbush Securities, and A.G. Edwards & Sons Inc.

Walker received a bachelors’s in political science from Occidental College and an MBA from the University of San Diego. He is a Certified Financial Planner TM and Charted Financial Consultant. 

In addition to joining the St. Francis Foundation board, Walker has served the community as investment committee member for  the Masons of California, California Scottish Rite Foundation and All Saints by-the-Sea Episcopal Church.

He has volunteered with Cancer Center of Santa Barbara, Transition House, Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation and the Channel Island Marine & Wildlife Institute.

Amy Bernstein is a publicist representing St. Francis Foundation.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 