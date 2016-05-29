St. Joseph High School Class of 2016 Eager to Start New Chapter in Education, Life

96 new graduates receive diplomas at commencment, with 100 percent planning to go on to higher education

With 96 new graduates heading on to college, the St. Joseph High School Class of 2016 marked the end of one chapter and a start of a new one during a Sunday afternoon ceremony in Santa Maria.

The 49th commencement held in the Allan Hancock College gymnasium drew hundreds of families and friends, many carrying balloons and signs to celebrate the graduates of the Catholic high school in Orcutt.

In a first for the school, according to Principal Joanne Poloni, the Class of 2016 boasted three valedictorians — Arjun Patel, Caitlyn Martinez and Andrew Myers, who shared commencement speaking duties.

Patel, who is heading to UCLA to continue his education, urged his fellow graduates to “keep moving forward.”

“Don’t walk by closed doors before pushing them open,” he said.

As they leave the security of their high school, Patel said they will falter “again, again and again,” before he reminded them that failure can be awesome.

“In the words of my great-uncle, Mahatma Gandhi,” Patel said to a laugh from the crowd, “Live as if you’ll die tomorrow, but learn as if you’ll live forever.”

He urged his fellow graduates “to raise your shield,” as he held a toy Captain America shield high in the air to shrieks and applause from his fellow members of the Class of 2016 and those in the audience.

Martinez, who is heading to Duke University, gave the welcome address while Myers, who plans to attend Cal Poly, gave the farewell address, likening their time in high school for a four-chapter book.

“I hope that together we will go to write more books with stories just as marvelous and wondrous as the ones we experienced here,” Myers said, adding those stories will be varied, ranging from romantic to inspirational and more.

“Now, this book ends. A new one begins,” Myers said. “Chapter one.”

Graduates Bailey Durnin and Alexandra Medina performed the musical interlude, “This Time” by Lea Michele.

The number of graduates marks 100 percent of the Class of 2016, Poloni said.

Some 73 percent of the members were accepted to a four-year-university, with 71 percent planning to attend.

But Poloni said 100 percent of the students will continue their education at either community colleges or four-year universities.

During the ceremony, Maribel Orozco was announced as the recipient of the Most Valuable Knight Award.

Julianne Ortega, Associated Student Body government president who also plans to attend UCLA, recounted the history of the class’ four years with sports championships and more.

“As one of our generation’s great philosophers, Hannah Montana, once said, ‘You can change your hair and you can change your clothes, you can change your mind, that’s just the way it goes, you can laugh and cry, but everybody knows you will always find your way back home’,” she said. “Congratulations, Class of 2016. Go Knights.”

