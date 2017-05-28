St. Joseph High School Class of 2017 Edges into Future With Strong Bond Intact

A new St. Joseph High alumna exchanges a high five with faculty after the school’s 50th commencement. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

Maria and Guillermo Perez pose with some of their children after accepting the family plaque presentation during the St. Joseph High graduation ceremony. The plaque noted their final graduate. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

New graduate Vincent Partida accepts congratulations after being named Most Valuable Knight during Sunday’s commencement. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

St. Joseph High held its 50th commencement on Sunday afternoon at the Allan Hancock College gymnasium, where graduates sported green and white caps and gowns plus leis made of flowers and cash. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

The St. Joseph High class of 2017 officers lead their fellow graduates in the singing of the alma mater Sunday. Class officers are Vanessa Groppetti, Slyssa Guzman, Angel Morals and Mathwe Kenneth Vitty. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

Family and friends of Matthew Plummer sport hats with his picture for the St. Joseph High graduation ceremony. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

Maria and Guillermo Perez walk to the stage to accept the family plaque presentation during the St. Joseph High School graduation ceremony Sunday. The plaque noted the family’s fifth and final graduate. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

St. Joseph High School graduates toss their caps in the air at the 50th commencement on Sunday afternoon. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

Mason Gallegos holds an oversized photo of his cousin, Anthony Fuller, outside the St. Joseph High School graduation Sunday. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

St. Joseph High graduate Vincent Partida walks to accept his award after being named Most Valuable Knight during Sunday’s commencement at the Allan Hancock College Gymnasium. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

St. Joseph High School class of 2017 salutatorian Mathew Kenneth Vitty hands his Johns Hopkins University cap to Vice Principal Jennifer Perez after his speech at Sunday’s commencement. Vitty temporarily replaced his green graduation cap with one from the college he’ll be attending in the fall. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

During four years attending St. Joseph High School, members of the class of 2017 formed a bond that will continue as they take different paths, speakers said during the graduation ceremony Sunday afternoon.

“Even though we might be standing thousands of miles apart and even though we are standing before an ambiguous future, our bond of Knighthood will never be broken,” said salutatorian Mathew Kenneth Vitty, who donned a Johns Hopkins University cap for his speech, temporarily stashing his green graduation cap in the podium.

The school’s class of 2017, with 92 members, bid farewell to the Catholic high school during a ceremony in the Allan Hancock College gymnasium where family and friends filled the bleachers.

Principal Joanne Poloni noted the ceremony would honor and recognize the graduating class for the school’s 50th commencement.

The class of 2017 earned $4.2 million in grants and scholarship offers, with 98 percent planning to attend college, Poloni said. Two members will enlist in the Air Force.

Sixty-one percent of the members were accepted to four-year universities, she added.

Vincent Partida received the Most Valuable Knight Award, presented to a senior who represents the leadership skills and philosophy of St. Joseph, Poloni said.

“This senior has certainly been an inspiration to us all,” she said of Partida.

This class of 2017 holds a special place in her heart as the start of their high school careers coincided with becoming principal of the school.

“I could not wish for a better class to begin my first year as principal,” she added.

She also presented a plaque to Maria and Guillermo Perez, and recognized families with five or more children graduating from the school.

Accomplishments for the class of 2017 included helping the school win the “Battle of the Shield” twice against catty-corner rival, Righetti High School, along with basketball and wrestling championships.

Since uniting as a class when they started high school in August 2013, the members have laughed together, cried together and grown together, Vittty said.

“What we built together as a class is an essential part of who are now and who we might become,” he said.

Amid a general optimism for the future comes the realization that it may be “harsh, relentless and unknown,” Vitty said, reminding graduates that God can serve as a coach when life brings challenges.

In her speech, valedictorian Julianna Brunello shared some secrets the small school’s students learned, including how to overcome a dress code requiring wearing shirts with collars.

“Hoodies are a replacement for collars,” she said to laughter from graduates and audience members.

Also, textbooks can serve as a family genealogy lesson due their repeated use through the years, she added.

“We all know the feeling of opening the front cover and seeing the names of your siblings, parents and even grandparents inside,” she said. “Maybe the last one is a stretch.”

Another common truth for St. Joseph students is that they grew into a family in four years together.

“No other family offers the constant love and support than this large, extended family gathered today,” Brunello said.

Associated Student Body president Maribel Morales also noted the unique bonds of faith, family and friendship built at the school.

“And that is what makes St. Joseph High School a special place,” she said.

