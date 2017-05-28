Monday, April 30 , 2018, 11:59 pm | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

St. Joseph High School Class of 2017 Edges into Future With Strong Bond Intact

92 seniors — and family and friends — fill Allan Hancock College gymnasium for school’s 50th commencement

St. Joseph High School class of 2017 salutatorian Mathew Kenneth Vitty hands his Johns Hopkins University cap to Vice Principal Jennifer Perez after his speech at Sunday’s commencement. Vitty temporarily replaced his green graduation cap with one from the college he’ll be attending in the fall.

St. Joseph High School class of 2017 salutatorian Mathew Kenneth Vitty hands his Johns Hopkins University cap to Vice Principal Jennifer Perez after his speech at Sunday’s commencement. Vitty temporarily replaced his green graduation cap with one from the college he’ll be attending in the fall. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

< 782 > of 15
St. Joseph High graduate Vincent Partida walks to accept his award after being named Most Valuable Knight during Sunday’s commencement at the Allan Hancock College Gymnasium.

St. Joseph High graduate Vincent Partida walks to accept his award after being named Most Valuable Knight during Sunday’s commencement at the Allan Hancock College Gymnasium. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

< 783 > of 15
Mason Gallegos holds an oversized photo of his cousin, Anthony Fuller, outside the St. Joseph High School graduation Sunday.

Mason Gallegos holds an oversized photo of his cousin, Anthony Fuller, outside the St. Joseph High School graduation Sunday. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

< 784 > of 15
A St. Joseph High School graduate shakes hands with Father Ed Jalbert, the school’s development director, during Sunday’s ceremony.

A St. Joseph High School graduate shakes hands with Father Ed Jalbert, the school’s development director, during Sunday’s ceremony. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

< 785 > of 15
St. Joseph High School graduates toss their caps in the air at the 50th commencement on Sunday afternoon.

St. Joseph High School graduates toss their caps in the air at the 50th commencement on Sunday afternoon. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

< 786 > of 15
A brand-new St. Joseph High School graduate smiles big Sunday.

A brand-new St. Joseph High School graduate smiles big Sunday. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

< 787 > of 15
Maria and Guillermo Perez walk to the stage to accept the family plaque presentation during the St. Joseph High School graduation ceremony Sunday. The plaque noted the family’s fifth and final graduate.

Maria and Guillermo Perez walk to the stage to accept the family plaque presentation during the St. Joseph High School graduation ceremony Sunday. The plaque noted the family’s fifth and final graduate. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

< 788 > of 15
St. Joseph High valedictorian Julianna Silva Brunello speaks during the graduation ceremony.

St. Joseph High valedictorian Julianna Silva Brunello speaks during the graduation ceremony. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

< 789 > of 15
A new St. Joseph High graduate hugs Principal Joanne Poloni after receiving his diploma.

A new St. Joseph High graduate hugs Principal Joanne Poloni after receiving his diploma. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

< 790 > of 15
Family and friends of Matthew Plummer sport hats with his picture for the St. Joseph High graduation ceremony.

Family and friends of Matthew Plummer sport hats with his picture for the St. Joseph High graduation ceremony. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

< 791 > of 15
The St. Joseph High class of 2017 officers lead their fellow graduates in the singing of the alma mater Sunday. Class officers are Vanessa Groppetti, Slyssa Guzman, Angel Morals and Mathwe Kenneth Vitty.

The St. Joseph High class of 2017 officers lead their fellow graduates in the singing of the alma mater Sunday. Class officers are Vanessa Groppetti, Slyssa Guzman, Angel Morals and Mathwe Kenneth Vitty. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

< 792 > of 15
St. Joseph High held its 50th commencement on Sunday afternoon at the Allan Hancock College gymnasium, where graduates sported green and white caps and gowns plus leis made of flowers and cash.

St. Joseph High held its 50th commencement on Sunday afternoon at the Allan Hancock College gymnasium, where graduates sported green and white caps and gowns plus leis made of flowers and cash. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

< 793 > of 15
New graduate Vincent Partida accepts congratulations after being named Most Valuable Knight during Sunday’s commencement.

New graduate Vincent Partida accepts congratulations after being named Most Valuable Knight during Sunday’s commencement. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

< 794 > of 15
Maria and Guillermo Perez pose with some of their children after accepting the family plaque presentation during the St. Joseph High graduation ceremony. The plaque noted their final graduate.

Maria and Guillermo Perez pose with some of their children after accepting the family plaque presentation during the St. Joseph High graduation ceremony. The plaque noted their final graduate. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

< 795 > of 15
A new St. Joseph High alumna exchanges a high five with faculty after the school’s 50th commencement.

A new St. Joseph High alumna exchanges a high five with faculty after the school’s 50th commencement. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

< 796 > of 15
 
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | May 28, 2017 | 6:25 p.m.

During four years attending St. Joseph High School, members of the class of 2017 formed a bond that will continue as they take different paths, speakers said during the graduation ceremony Sunday afternoon.

“Even though we might be standing thousands of miles apart and even though we are standing before an ambiguous future, our bond of Knighthood will never be broken,” said salutatorian Mathew Kenneth Vitty, who donned a Johns Hopkins University cap for his speech, temporarily stashing his green graduation cap in the podium.

The school’s class of 2017, with 92 members, bid farewell to the Catholic high school during a ceremony in the Allan Hancock College gymnasium where family and friends filled the bleachers.

Principal Joanne Poloni noted the ceremony would honor and recognize the graduating class for the school’s 50th commencement.

The class of 2017 earned $4.2 million in grants and scholarship offers, with 98 percent planning to attend college, Poloni said. Two members will enlist in the Air Force.

Sixty-one percent of the members were accepted to four-year universities, she added.

Vincent Partida received the Most Valuable Knight Award, presented to a senior who represents the leadership skills and philosophy of St. Joseph, Poloni said.

“This senior has certainly been an inspiration to us all,” she said of Partida.

This class of 2017 holds a special place in her heart as the start of their high school careers coincided with becoming principal of the school.

“I could not wish for a better class to begin my first year as principal,” she added.

She also presented a plaque to Maria and Guillermo Perez, and recognized families with five or more children graduating from the school.

Accomplishments for the class of 2017 included helping the school win the “Battle of the Shield” twice against catty-corner rival, Righetti High School, along with basketball and wrestling championships.

Since uniting as a class when they started high school in August 2013, the members have laughed together, cried together and grown together, Vittty said. 

“What we built together as a class is an essential part of who are now and who we might become,” he said.

Amid a general optimism for the future comes the realization that it may be “harsh, relentless and unknown,” Vitty said, reminding graduates that God can serve as a coach when life brings challenges.

In her speech, valedictorian Julianna Brunello shared some secrets the small school’s students learned, including how to overcome a dress code requiring wearing shirts with collars.

“Hoodies are a replacement for collars,” she said to laughter from graduates and audience members.

Also, textbooks can serve as a family genealogy lesson due their repeated use through the years, she added.

“We all know the feeling of opening the front cover and seeing the names of your siblings, parents and even grandparents inside,” she said. “Maybe the last one is a stretch.”

Another common truth for St. Joseph students is that they grew into a family in four years together.

“No other family offers the constant love and support than this large, extended family gathered today,” Brunello said.

Associated Student Body president Maribel Morales also noted the unique bonds of faith, family and friendship built at the school.

“And that is what makes St. Joseph High School a special place,” she said.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 