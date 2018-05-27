In Milestone Commencement, St. Joseph High School Proudly Bids Farewell to Class of 2018

New St. Joseph High School graduates Evan Sanchez and Guido Abuiso get their cell phone photo op. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

Valedictorian Sara Cossa speaks during the graduation ceremony. “The key to success is doing what you have to do, doing it well and finding little ways to enjoy it,” she told her fellow graduates. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

Banners, signs and oversized head photos on sticks were on display throughout the Allan Hancock College gymnasium. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

St. Joseph High School class of 2018 members Abby Alano and Joshua Menusa lead the procession for the graduation ceremony. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

The St. Joseph School senior class officers lead their fellow graduates in singing the Orcutt school's alma mater. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

Retiring after 40 years at St. Joseph High School, Joanne Poloni attends her last graduation as principal. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

After singing "This Is Me" during the St. Joseph HIgh School commencement Sunday, Joshua Menusa received a high five from Abby Alano. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

Emilia Datuin and Abby Alano share a big laugh while waiting in line during the St. Joseph High School graduation ceremony Sunday at Allan Hancock College in Santa Maria. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

Fifty years after its first graduating class, St. Joseph High School celebrated another group of graduates during a ceremony Sunday afternoon. St. Joseph also recognized its principal, who is retiring after 40 years working at the campus in various roles.

The 95 graduates making up the class of 2018, their families and friends filled the gymnasium at Allan Hancock College for the ceremony that lasted more than an hour.

The 51st commencement included members of the class of 1968, the Santa Maria Valley Catholic high school’s first St. Joseph Knights, who donned golden robes for the ceremony.

Class speakers included valedictorian Sara Cossa and salutatorian Samantha Santana before Joshua Menusa performed the song “This Is Me” from the movie The Greatest Showman.

During her speech, Cossa said graduates face an exciting future filled with many frightening unknowns. But she urged her fellow class of 2018 members to take advantage of opportunities.

“We are now adults going out into the world, and the decisions we make will begin to affect the rest of our lives,” she said.

Cossa said she has learned “that life is full of things you don’t want to do.”

“The key to success is doing what you have to do, doing it well and finding little ways to enjoy it,” she said, adding the past four years felt like “a blink of an eye.”

Santana said each member played a role in creating the school’s class of 2018.

“I came to realize the every reason the class is special is because it wouldn’t be what it is if one person was missing,” she said.

Nikki Cervantes, Associated Student Body president, and Patrick Rigali, senior class president, delivered the farewell address.

“We made it, guys,” Cervantes said.

Later in the ceremony, Cervantes was presented with the annual Most Valuable Knight Award, which goes to the student who best reflects Jesus Christ in mind, heart, body and soul.

The class of 2018 has worked hard, with 99 percent intending to attend colleges or universities, according to Jennifer Perez, vice president/dean of students. One graduate plans to enlist in the Navy.

Graduates were accepted to multiple colleges and universities, some receiving five or 10 acceptances, she said.

“They were in high demand,” Perez noted.

Additionally, the graduates earned $4.75 million in scholarships and grants, she added.

“That’s pretty incredible,” Perez said.

Sunday’s ceremony also served as the farewell for Principal Joanne Poloni after 40 years of giving her mind, heart and soul to the school, including most recently as principal, Perez said.

Poloni became emotional as she spoke about her time at St. Joseph, thanking the class of 2018 for making her last year “even more special than I imagined.”

Prior to becoming principal, she served as assistant principal and teacher. She also attended the school as one of its earliest students.

“Thank you for 40 years of love and devotion to the St. Joseph High School family,” Perez told Poloni.

