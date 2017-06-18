St. Mark’s Summer Classic Supports Community Outreach

St. Mark’s Summer Classic, a benefit for the church's community outreach programs, will take place at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 26 at St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church, 2901 Nojoqui Ave., Los Olivos.

The event, which is open to the public, features a gourmet dinner with Santa Ynez Valley wines, silent and live auctions, and music. Parishioner Andrew Firestone will emcee the dinner and auction, which takes place al fresco on the church grounds.

Proceeds will support programs, community outreach and service works the church provides for the Santa Ynez Valley throughout the year. St. Mark’s hosts some 90 area nonprofit and civic groups, meetings, programs and special events annually.

Among others, St. Mark’s welcomes the Santa Ynez Valley Jewish Community, Food Bank of Santa Barbara County, Arts Outreach, Buellton Senior Center, SYV Humane Society, Veggie Rescue, Solvang Festival Theater, and First Five Santa Barbara.

“St. Mark's practices a spacious Christianity and serves as the Santa Ynez Valley's community, music, arts and welcome center," said church rector Rev. Dr. Randall Day.

"We are open daily to what the community actually is and to respond to what it needs," he said.

"At St. Mark’s, there is room for absolutely everyone. All are invited to attend the Summer Classic, a truly exceptional community benefit event,” he said.

The Summer Classic live auction will offer dinner events as well as lifestyle and travel experiences. Jeff and Janet Olsson of New West Catering will prepare the gourmet foods for the dinner.

Reservations are available for a $150-per-person donation, which includes food and beverages.

Reservations are available online at www.SMITV.org/the-summer-classic.html or by sending a check and contact information with the notation “2017 Summer Classic” to St. Mark’s, Post Office Box 39, Los Olivos, CA 93441.

St. Mark’s Summer Classic is coordinated by an all-volunteer committee.

For information about sponsorship opportunities or to volunteer, contact the event chair Linda Burrows, 705-0938, or [email protected] or visit www.SMITV.org/the-summer-classic.html.

— Laura Kath for St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley.