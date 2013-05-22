St. Mark’s in Los Olivos to Host Multimedia Concert on Friday

St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church invites the public to attend a unique multimedia concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the church, at 2901 Nojoqui Ave. in downtown Los Olivos.

The featured performer will be Ann Elizabeth Thiermann on the St. Mark’s Schoenstein organ along with St. Mark’s Music Director Rose Knoles on piano.

This multimedia event offers both music and images that reflect the American West created by Western composers and artists, including Thiermann’s paintings from the Monterey Bay and Marcia Burtt’s paintings from Santa Barbara, in conjunction with musical works by Santa Barbara composer Emma Lou Diemer.

Doors at St. Mark’s will open at 7 p.m. A free-will donation of any amount is welcome at the door to support future concerts and arts events at St. Mark’s for the community. After the concert, there will be a reception to meet the artist, enjoy free refreshments and a lovely Los Olivos evening.

Thiermann teaches art at Cabrillo College in Aptos (Santa Cruz County) and serves as the organist at Christ Lutheran Church in Aptos. She is an accomplished muralist as well as a musician and achieved her master’s of fine art degree from Cal State Long Beach. Thiermann will be performing this same program in Sweden and Germany in June.

“This music and art combination event will provide a wonderful evening of entertainment,” said the Rev. Dr. Randall Day, St. Mark’s priest and rector. “This is a nonreligious event yet, my view is that all music and art that enriches people is a gift of God. We welcome all ages and absolutely anyone to come and experience this joining of creative forces.”

For more information, click here or call the church office at 805.688.4454.