St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley Church to Host Cellist Andrew Smith and Pianist Alfredo Oyaguez Montero

Advice

St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church invites the public to attend a unique classical music concert Thursday, Oct. 8, 2015, at 7:30 p.m.

“An Evening of Spanish Music for Cello & Piano” will be performed by cellist Andrew Smith and pianist Alfredo Oyaguez Montero, featuring remarkable works by Spanish composers including Manuel de Falla, Gaspar Cassado, Joaquín Turina and Enrique Granados.

St. Mark’s in-the-Valley Episcopal Church is noted for its stunning acoustics and serene ambiance. Music critic Josef Woodward calls St. Mark’s Church “a fine place to hear serious music.”

The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. with doors opening at 7 p.m. for first-come, first-seated admission.

Tickets will be available either at the door or in advance at The Book Loft at 1680 Mission Drive in Solvang. Tickets are $25 for general and $10 for student admission.

After the concert, there will be a complimentary reception to meet the artists, enjoy conversation, refreshments and a lovely autumn evening in Los Olivos.

Cellist Andrew Smith is an Associate Professor of Music at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas and the principal cellist of the Las Vegas Philharmonic.

An active recitalist, he has performed chamber music concerts throughout the United States and in Europe, Latin America and Japan.

Smith is a founding member of the Camerata Deià, the resident ensemble for the Festival Internacional de Deià in Mallorca, Spain, as well as a founding member of The Adriatic Chamber Music Festival.

He received his master's of music from Mannes College of Music in New York and his doctorate from UC Santa Barbara. While at UCSB, he played with the Nicoletti String Quartet, the Santa Barbara Symphony and the Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra.

Pianist Alfredo Oyaguez Montero is from Spain, where he is currently on the faculty of the Palma de Mallorca Conservatory and Artistic Director of the Festival Internacional de Deià and Camerata Deia.

After completing his studies at the Madrid Royal Conservatory, Oyaguez Montero pursued graduate studies at the Frederic Chopin Music Academy in Poland and the Prague Fine Arts Academy.

He received his master's of music in Piano from Yale University and in Conducting from UC Santa Barbara.

Oyaguez Montero will play the Church’s Steinway piano, which was a bequest to future artists and audiences given by Mrs. Jane Gillespie in honor of her late husband, musician and professor Dr. John Gillespie.

The Rev. Dr. Randall Day, St. Mark’s priest and rector remarked, “we are grateful these outstanding professional musicians are coming to the Santa Ynez Valley to share their creative gifts. All are welcome to experience this beauty that enriches our experience of being human. At St. Mark’s, you will enjoy an intimate and immediate connection with the music and musicians.”

St. Mark’s Church is located at 2901 Nojoqui Avenue in Los Olivos. For further information, please contact the Rev. Dr. Randall Day at 805.688.4454 or [email protected].

— Laura Kath is a publicist representing St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church.