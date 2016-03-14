St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley Church to Host The Adelfos Ensemble Chamber Choir for Pre-Easter Concert

St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church invites the public to attend a special prelude-to-Easter concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 18, 2016. “Pieta: Choral Laments for Easter Holy Week and Beyond” will be performed by The Adelfos Ensemble, a 16-member chamber choir based in Santa Barbara under the direction of Temmo Korisheli.

According to Korisheli, “Our musical selections will explore the themes of lament and elegy in choral music drawn from the worlds of noble courts, Scriptural history and Holy Week liturgies, including compositions by Giovanni Pierluigi da Palestrina, Carlo Gesualdo, Pablo Casals, Jean Mouton, Thomas Weelkes and others.”

The Rev. Dr. Randall Day, St. Mark’s priest and rector remarked, “With their fresh interpretations of classic music, we invite the community to experience the grandeur of this special choral group. You’ll enjoy an intimate connection with the singers in St. Mark’s highly regarded acoustics.”

The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. with doors opening at 7 p.m. for first-come, first-seated admission.

Tickets, which cost $20 for general admission and $15 for students and seniors, will be available at the door.

After the concert, there will be a complimentary reception to meet the choir members and the director as well as enjoy refreshments.

Founded and based in Santa Barbara since 2004, The Adelfos Ensemble began as a men’s a cappella group and became a mixed voice choral ensemble in 2010.

Under the artistic direction of Korisheli since 2008, the group programs a broad musical repertoire from ancient chants and Renaissance motets to folksong and contemporary works.

Korisheli has enjoyed a wide-ranging musical career in Santa Barbara and beyond as a singer, conductor, teacher and librarian, with a particular emphasis on early music.

A Santa Barbara native, he attended University of King’s College, Halifax, Nova Scotia for his bachelor’s degree and UCSB for graduate degrees in musicology, where he currently works as a cataloguer in the Music Library.

For more information, visit www.adelfosensemble.org.

St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley Church is located at 2901 Nojoqui Avenue in Los Olivos, Calif. For further information, contact Day or Music Director Beverly Staples at 805.688.4454 or [email protected].

— Laura Kath is a publicist representing St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church.