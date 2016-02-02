Friday, April 27 , 2018, 9:31 pm | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church Announces 36th Annual Schoolhouse Music Chamber Concerts

By Laura Kath for St. Mark's-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church | February 2, 2016 | 7:00 a.m.

The public is invited to attend the 36th annual Schoolhouse Music chamber concert series featuring world-renowned professional musicians at St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church at 2901 Nojoqui Avenue in downtown Los Olivos. 

The Schoolhouse Music series was founded by Rose Knoles and originated in an historic building at nearby Dunn School in 1980 and relocated to St. Mark’s in 2009, yet kept the iconic name.

St. Mark’s Church is noted for its stunning acoustics and serene ambiance, and according to music critic Josef Woodward, “It’s a fine place to hear serious music.”

Doors for the concerts open at 7 p.m. (30 minutes prior to the start of each concert). Tickets will be sold at the door, yet advance purchases are highly recommended.

Preferred season tickets (all three concerts with reserved seating in the first six rows) are $100 per person and general admission season tickets (unreserved seating for all three concerts) are $65 per person.

Single tickets are $40 for preferred seating and $25 for general admission. Student tickets (with any school I.D.) are $10 each for any concert. 

Each concert will be followed by a complimentary reception to meet the artists, enjoy conversation and partake in refreshments.    

General admission tickets ($25) and student tickets ($10) will be available for purchase at The Book Loft, 1680 Mission Drive in Solvang, or at the door of each concert beginning at 7 p.m. 

For advanced season ticket purchases and any questions, please call Linda Burrows at 805.688.7423 or the St. Mark’s Church office at 805.688.4454.

The 2016 Schoolhouse Music Series will feature the following performances.
 
The "Three Pianos Concert," featuring Zeynep Üçbaşaran, Miguel Ortega Chavaldas and Sergio Gallo will take place Friday, Feb. 12, 2016, at 7:30 p.m.

Three extraordinary pianists from around the world Zeynep Üçbaşaran (Turkey), Miguel Ortega Chavaldas (Spain) and Sergio Gallo (Brazil) have created a rare concert program for three concert grand pianos featuring a breadth of music from the 19th century through the present day. 

Works from composers Sergei Rachmaninoff, Leopold Godowsky, Jacques-Albert Anschütz and Edson Zampronha will be presented in this one-of-a-kind program. 

The Radian String Quartet, which comprises Mary Beth Woodruff (violin), Jane Chung (violin), Basil Vendryes (viola) and Andrew Smith (cello), will perform Friday, Feb. 26, 2016, at 7:30 p.m.

These incredibly talented string artists have performed around the world as soloists, chamber artists and symphony principals.

Their passion for the brilliance, ambition and breadth of chamber music and their commitment to excellence in music education inspired them to create this string quartet. 

The Radian String Quartet will perform Beethoven’s String Quartet in F Major, Op. 135, Haydn’s String Quartet in C Major, Op. 74, No. 1, Kodaly’s Duo for Violin and Cello and Puccini’s Crisantemi for String Quartet. This promises to be a memorable and breathtaking chamber music performance.

“Resounding - A Concert of Great Works for Organ," featuring Michael Bawtree, will take place Friday, April 8, 2016, at 7:30 p.m.

British conductor and organist Michael Bawtree, who is based in Glasgow, Scotland, currently works with the Edinburgh Royal Choral Union, Glasgow Chamber Choir, Royal Conservatoire of Scotland and the Royal Scottish National Orchestra.

Bawtree has performed organ recitals throughout the United Kingdom as well as in Denmark, France, Washington, D.C. and California.

In summer 2014, Bawtree directed a choral project in Mumbai for 250 children from all walks of life: underprivileged children sang alongside the most privileged on the stage of the National Center for the Performing Arts.

His broad interests inform a very moving program on St. Mark's magnificent Schoenstein pipe organ including works by Johann Sebastian Bach, Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach, Albert de Klerk, Carl August Nielsen and Simon John Preston. 

St. Mark’s Priest and Rector Rev. Dr. Randall Day remarked, “Music and the arts are essential to living in a humane community and are key expressions of God's ongoing creativity in the world. We invite all music lovers to share this incredible experience right here in the Santa Ynez Valley.” 

Laura Kath is a publicist representing St. Mark's-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church.

 
