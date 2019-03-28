St. Mark’s-in-the Valley Episcopal Church Easter Week Events Open to All

St. Mark’s-in-the Valley Episcopal Church Invites Public to 2019 Holy Week Easter Services & Egg Hunt

Members of the public are invited to celebrate 2019 Holy Week and Easter with services and activities at St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church, 2901 Nojoqui Ave., Los Olivos.

“Holy Week is at the heart of the Christian year," said the Rev. Randall Day, priest and rector. "It is not only an observance of the final days of Jesus Christ’s earthly life, but also is a re-presentation or re-living of those days with Jesus and a faith community in a profound, spiritual way."

"Here at St. Mark’s, we practice a spacious Christianity where there is room for absolutely everyone; and invite all members of the community and visitors to celebrate Easter with us,” he said.

Year-round, St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley serves as a nonsectarian community, music, arts and welcome center with a range of opportunities for spiritual formation and services for all ages. Doors are open to all every day.

There is an outdoor courtyard and labyrinth 24/7 for rest, prayer and meditation, as well as a preschool.



Following is the schedule of St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley’s 2019 Easter services and activities:



» Sunday, April 14 — Palm Sunday: Services at 8 a.m., 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. with the blessing and distribution of palms at all services.



» Thursday, April 18 — Maundy Thursday: A simple supper for all will be served in Stacy Hall at 6 p.m. which precedes the liturgy of the day at 7 p.m. Service includes the washing of feet or hands (for those who wish) and recalls Christ’s institution of the sacrament of communion.

"The word maundy comes from John 13:34 and refers to a new mandate (mandatum novum in Latin) or commandment,” Day said. "In this scripture, Jesus said, 'I give you a new commandment, that you love one another. Just as I have loved you, you also should love one another.' ”

» Friday, April 19 — Good Friday: The liturgy of the day is at 7 p.m. and features communion from the reserved sacrament. Good Friday is a solemn service in commemoration of Christ’s death on the cross.

» Saturday, April 20 — The Easter Vigil: The Great Vigil of Easter is at 8 p.m. and features the liturgy of the new fire, blessing of the Paschal Candle, the great Alleluia, and the first Eucharist of Easter.

A complimentary, festive reception offering local wines, soft drinks, hors d’oeuvres and desserts follows the service.

“This is one of the most ancient of all special Christian liturgies and sums up much of what is involved in being Christian. Special music is part of the service," Day said. "Worshippers may bring a bell to help celebrate the joyous announcement of Easter.”

» Sunday, April 21—Easter Day" At 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., the Easter Festival Eucharist with special music and choir will be offered at both services. There is a reception featuring complimentary refreshments and conversation after each service.

The church will be decorated with floral displays created by members of St. Mark’s Altar Guild and other members.

At 9:15 a.m., St. Mark’s Easter Egg Hunt will be held in the courtyard and gardens for toddlers and children through elementary school age (kids, please bring your own basket).

St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church, formed in 1926, has served the Santa Ynez Valley at its present site in downtown Los Olivos since 1979. St. Mark’s welcomes people of all faiths or none.

St. Mark’s is a no-fee community center for nonprofit groups and community meetings, an arts venue for musical and cultural events, a welcome center for residents and visitors, and a home to an Episcopal parish. St. Mark’s is also home to the area’s Jewish community.

St. Mark’s non-sectarian professional preschool serves Santa Ynez Valley families. Open doors, restrooms, free Wi-Fi, a shady courtyard, gardens, a labyrinth and water for dogs are available for visitors and area residents every day.

For more information, visit www.SMITV.org.

— Laura Kath for St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church.