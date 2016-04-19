Sunday, April 1 , 2018, 7:07 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church Preschool to Ring in Spring with May Faire Celebration

By Laura Kath for St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church Preschool | April 19, 2016 | 4:10 p.m.

St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church Preschool invites the public to attend its May Faire from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Saturday, April 30, 2016, at the campus at 2901 Nojoqui Avenue in downtown Los Olivos. The event will celebrate the spring season with fun for the entire family; with all proceeds benefiting the Preschool scholarship program and equipment fund. 

The May Faire will feature a traditional maypole dance, craft activities and bounce houses for children along with an artisans bazaar. There will be a bake sale, offering home-made treats, and a raffle drawing of a Best of the Valley Basket filled with donations from local wineries, restaurants and shops. 

According to event organizers, a highlight of this year’s May Faire is free, live entertainment in the courtyard.

» 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.: Solvang Conservatory, performances led by Director Diane Byington

​» 12-3 p.m.: Singer-songwriter and guitarist Dewey Roberts from Santa Ynez will share his styling of hits from many artists including The Beatles, Ray Charles, Plain White T’s to Guns n’ Roses.

To satisfy hungry May Faire guests, items available for purchase will include cool treats from Kona Ice of Santa Barbara and a taco bar by Tacos Amigos plus beverages for adults from local wineries and brew houses.

Admission to the May Faire grounds is free for all ages, and tickets for children’s activities can be purchased on-site (a single activity ticket per child is $1 each).

Like previous May Faires at St. Mark’s, the 2016 celebration will feature bounce houses and other fun activities for little ones. (St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church photo)

St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley Preschool is a nonprofit organization that welcomes all children ages three to pre-kindergarten. The Preschool currently is enrolling students for the 2016-17 school year.

Regular Preschool hours are 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. Monday to Friday from September through June. 

St. Mark’s offers an environment that honors the carefree days of childhood by supporting and encouraging children to grow, learn and respect others and themselves.

This small school nestled in Los Olivos is proud of serving the area for the past nine years with the help of well-trained and experienced staff Director Yvonne Lowe and teachers Erika Ray and Brittany Ramirez.

The Rev. Dr. Randall Day remarked, “St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley is a community center and common ground for the Santa Ynez Valley. Come to May Faire to see long-time friends and meet new ones.”

Laura Kath is a publicist representing St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church Preschool.

 
