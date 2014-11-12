Monday, June 18 , 2018, 7:23 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church Announces Two Special Thanksgiving Services

By Laura Kath for St. Mark's-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church | November 12, 2014 | 7:20 a.m.

The public is invited to attend two special services in celebration of Thanksgiving this year in the Santa Ynez Valley.

On Tuesday, Nov. 25 at 7 p.m., the annual Santa Ynez Valley Interfaith Thanksgiving Service co-sponsored by St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church and the Santa Ynez Valley Jewish Community will be held at Bethania Lutheran Church, 603 Atterdag Road in Solvang.

Representatives from Bethania Lutheran Church, Pine Mountain Buddhist Temple, Old Mission Santa Ines Roman Catholic Church, Islamic Center of Lompoc, St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church and the Santa Ynez Valley Jewish Community will join together in offering thanks. A complimentary reception follows in the church hall.

According to St. Mark’s priest and rector the Rev. Dr. Randall Day, “We will be sharing gratitude from our various religious traditions, affirming our unity as grateful neighbors. All ages and faiths are welcome to attend.”

On Thursday, Nov. 27 at 9 a.m., the Rev. Dr. Randall Day will be leading a traditional Thanksgiving Day service at St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church at 2901 Nojoqui Ave. at the corner of Alamo Pintado Avenue in downtown Los Olivos. The service will feature special readings and familiar harvest hymns; an opportunity to express gratitude to God for all His gifts.

Complimentary light refreshments will be served after the service in Stacy Hall. The service will last just under an hour.

The Rev. Dr. Day remarked, “We are happy to welcome all members of the community as well as visitors to join us in celebrating all our blessings of Thanksgiving during these services this year. The holiday associated with Pilgrims and Native Americans has come to symbolize intercultural peace, opportunities for newcomers, and the sanctity of home and family.”

The annual Thanksgiving national holiday in the United States is believed to be modeled on a 1621 harvest feast shared by the English colonists (Pilgrims) of Plymouth, Mass., and the neighboring Wampanoag Indians; and is particularly rich in legend and symbolism for those of all and any faiths.

— Laura Kath is a publicist representing St. Mark's-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 