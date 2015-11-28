Monday, June 18 , 2018, 1:54 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 
St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley Hosts Special Christmas Concert with Adelfos Ensemble

By Laura Kath for St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church | November 28, 2015 | 3:46 p.m.

St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church invites the public to attend a very special Christmas concert at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6, 2015. 

“Heavenly Joyes to Gayne” will be performed by the Adelfos Ensemble, a 16-member chamber choir based in Santa Barbara under the direction of Temmo Korisheli. 

According to Korisheli, the musical selections will feature rarely-heard polyphony by Thomas Tallis (Missa Puer natus est nobis) and William Byrd (Propers for Christmas Day) as well as liturgical monophony from the Northern English (Sarum) "dialect" of Gregorian chant.

The Rev. Dr. Randall Day, St. Mark’s priest and rector remarked, “Please come and experience the grandeur and subtlety of this unique choral group with their fresh interpretations of classic music. At St. Mark’s with our highly regarded acoustics, you’ll enjoy an intimate connection with the singers.” 

Music critic Josef Woodward calls St. Mark’s Church “a fine place to hear serious music.”

The concert will begin at 2:30 p.m. with doors opening at 2 p.m. for first-come, first-seated admission. 

After the concert, there will be a complimentary reception to meet the choir members and director, enjoy refreshments and savor the spirit of the Christmas season in Los Olivos.

Tickets will be available at the door for $20 general admission and $15 for students and seniors. 

Founded and based in Santa Barbara since 2004, Adelfos Ensemble began as a men’s a cappella group and became a mixed voice choral ensemble in 2010.

Under the direction of Korisheli since 2008, the group programs a broad musical repertoire from ancient chants and Renaissance motets to folksong and contemporary works.

Korsheli is an active performer worldwide in many musical styles, and he holds his master's and doctoral degrees in historical musicology from UC Santa Barbara.

He is a founding member of the UCSB Middle East Ensemble and is assistant music director at All Saints-by-the-Sea Episcopal Church in Montecito. He also sings frequently in the Opera Santa Barbara Chorus. 

For more information about the vocal group, visit www.adelfosensemble.org.

St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church is located at 2901 Nojoqui Avenue in Los Olivos. 

For further information, please contact Rev. Day or Music Director Beverly Staples at 805.688.4454 or [email protected].

Laura Kath is a publicist representing St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church.

 

