St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley to Host Benefit for Arts Outreach Featuring Francesco Attesti, Matteo Galli

St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church invites the public to attend a special benefit concert for Arts Outreach at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 21, 2016, at the church located at 2901 Nojoqui Avenue in downtown Los Olivos.

The featured performers are renowned pianist Francesco Attesti and organist Matteo Galli.

Attesti will perform on the church’s magnificent Steinway B grand piano and Galli on the impressive 22-rank Schoenstein organ.

The program includes works by Bach, Brahms, Ravel and Wagner among others.

Attesti and Galli are returning to Los Olivos during an international concert tour from their native Italy.

Tickets are $20 for general admission and $10 for student admission and are on sale now at the Arts Outreach office, 2353 Hollister Street, Suite A in Los Olivos or by calling 805.688.9533.

Doors at St. Mark’s will open at 2 p.m. for first-come, first-seated admission. Tickets may be available at the door, but the concert is expected to sell-out, so patrons are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance.

After the concert, there will be a reception to meet the talented artists, enjoy conversation, refreshments and a beautiful afternoon in Los Olivos.

The Rev. Dr. Randall Day, St. Mark’s priest and rector remarked, “We are so pleased to welcome back these incredible musicians. They’ve graced us with their talent in 2011, 2013 and 2014 and we’re proud to host them again for their fourth benefit for Arts Outreach — a vital organization in our Santa Ynez Valley cultural life.

"This concert is a non-religious event, yet I believe that all music and art that enriches people is a gift of God,” Rev. Day said.

— Laura Kath is a publicist representing St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church.