St. Mark’s Sets Date for Summer Classic Benefit

The public is invited to attend St. Mark’s Summer Classic: An Auction of Fine Wines and Unique Lifestyle Experiences, benefiting the regional community.

The event will be held at St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church, located at 2901 Nojoqui Avenue in Los Olivos, from 6-10 p.m. Saturday Aug. 27, 2016.

Guests will begin the evening by sampling local wines, beverages and hors d’oeuvres while perusing the silent auction items featuring fine wine lots and lifestyle packages.

The seated gourmet dinner will be prepared by Jeff and Janet Olsson of New West. The live auction will present both fine wines and extensive lifestyle and travel experience offerings.

Two-time Grammy award-winning violinist Mads Tolling with keyboardist Colin Hogan will entertain Summer Classic guests.

Proceeds from the Summer Classic support local community programs and services provided by St. Mark’s, including annually hosting more than 90 area guest organizations, meetings, programs and special events.

Among many others, St. Mark’s welcomes the Santa Ynez Valley Jewish Community, Arts Outreach, Food Bank of Santa Barbara County, Solvang Festival Theatre, county-wide commission meetings and several recovery groups.

According to Church Rector Rev. Dr. Randall Day, “St. Mark’s practices a spacious Christianity and serves as the Santa Ynez Valley’s community, music, arts and welcome center. Our agenda is increasingly set by the world around us. Our aim is to be open daily to what the community actually is and to respond to what it needs. In addition, our preschool provides top-flight early childhood education. At St. Mark’s there is room for absolutely everyone. All are invited to attend the Summer Classic, a truly exceptional community benefit event.”

Summer Classic reservations are available for a $200-per-person donation that includes wines, beverages, hors d’oeuvres, gourmet dinner and live entertainment — available in advance, securely online or by sending a check and contact information noted “2016 Summer Classic donation” to St. Mark's, P.O. Box 39, Los Olivos, CA 93441.

For more information, contact Summer Classic co-chairs Carol Anders (805.688.3445, [email protected]) or Jim Lohnas (805.448.5403, [email protected]) or visit http://www.smitv.org/the-summer-classic.html.

The Summer Classic is coordinated by a dedicated, all-volunteer committee.

— Laura Kath is a publicist representing St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church.