Wednesday, April 18 , 2018, 8:38 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

St. Mark’s Sets Date for Summer Classic Benefit

By Laura Kath for St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church | August 22, 2016 | 1:10 p.m.

The public is invited to attend St. Mark’s Summer Classic: An Auction of Fine Wines and Unique Lifestyle Experiences, benefiting the regional community.

The event will be held at St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church, located at 2901 Nojoqui Avenue in Los Olivos, from 6-10 p.m. Saturday Aug. 27, 2016.

Guests will begin the evening by sampling local wines, beverages and hors d’oeuvres while perusing the silent auction items featuring fine wine lots and lifestyle packages.

The seated gourmet dinner will be prepared by Jeff and Janet Olsson of New West. The live auction will present both fine wines and extensive lifestyle and travel experience offerings.

Two-time Grammy award-winning violinist Mads Tolling with keyboardist Colin Hogan will entertain Summer Classic guests.

Proceeds from the Summer Classic support local community programs and services provided by St. Mark’s, including annually hosting more than 90 area guest organizations, meetings, programs and special events.

Among many others, St. Mark’s welcomes the Santa Ynez Valley Jewish Community, Arts Outreach, Food Bank of Santa Barbara County, Solvang Festival Theatre, county-wide commission meetings and several recovery groups. 

According to Church Rector Rev. Dr. Randall Day, “St. Mark’s practices a spacious Christianity and serves as the Santa Ynez Valley’s community, music, arts and welcome center. Our agenda is increasingly set by the world around us. Our aim is to be open daily to what the community actually is and to respond to what it needs. In addition, our preschool provides top-flight early childhood education. At St. Mark’s there is room for absolutely everyone. All are invited to attend the Summer Classic, a truly exceptional community benefit event.”

Summer Classic reservations are available for a $200-per-person donation that includes wines, beverages, hors d’oeuvres, gourmet dinner and live entertainment — available in advance, securely online or by sending a check and contact information noted “2016 Summer Classic donation” to St. Mark's, P.O. Box 39, Los Olivos, CA 93441. 

For more information, contact Summer Classic co-chairs Carol Anders (805.688.3445, [email protected]) or Jim Lohnas (805.448.5403, [email protected]) or visit http://www.smitv.org/the-summer-classic.html.

The Summer Classic is coordinated by a dedicated, all-volunteer committee.

Laura Kath is a publicist representing St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 