St. Mary’s of the Assumption School Certified with Six-Year Accredidation

The Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WASC) and Western Catholic Education Association (WCEA) reaccredited St. Mary of the Assumption School for 6-years, the longest certification time period possible.

“We’re thrilled to once again receive the highest possible WASC and WCEA accreditation for six years through 2021,” said Michelle Cox, St. Mary’s School principal. “We know our teachers and staff provide a superb learning environment. It’s always nice to have someone from the outside recognize what we already know.”

A WCEA and WASC accreditation team visited the school for a week during the last school year reviewing programs, observing teachers and interviewing parents and students. In addition to the accreditation factors such as instruction, organization, support services, strength of faculty and resources, the WCEA looks at the Catholic identity of a school.

St. Mary’s School was identified as having a strong Catholic Christian identity marked by service and faith.

“Many of our programs and initiatives were recognized as strengths. I’ve already had several principals ask me about some of our program,” continued Cox. “We develop outstanding students who excel in academics and athletics, but more important have an ethical and moral foundation for the rest of their lives.”

“It takes a lot of hard work and dedication to students to earn a 6-year accreditation. At Saint Mary’s School, we’re blessed with a faculty and staff who focus on developing and preparing our students to succeed. Obviously WCEA and WASC agree!” concluded Cox.

For information on the Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WASC), please visit their webpage at www.acswasc.org/index.htm. For information on Western Catholic Education Association, please visit their webpage at www.westwcea.com.

St. Mary of the Assumption School, founded September 14, 1938, is the Santa Maria Valley’s oldest Catholic School. Dedicated to providing a multicultural learning environment grounded in Christian values, the Western Catholic Educational Association- and Western Association of Schools and Colleges-accredited school serves about 250 students who have been “Learning with Faith since 1938” in Preschool to eighth grade.

For additional information, contact Michelle Cox at 805.925.6713 or email [email protected].

— Michelle S. Cox is the principal of St. Mary of the Assumption School.