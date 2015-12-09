Monday, April 9 , 2018, 4:27 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 
Advice

St. Mary’s School Announces 15 Graduates From the D.A.R.E. Program

Mariah DelaVega reads her D.A.R.E. essay in front of 100 students, parents, teachers and friends at the St. Mary’s School graduation ceremony.
Mariah DelaVega reads her D.A.R.E. essay in front of 100 students, parents, teachers and friends at the St. Mary’s School graduation ceremony. (St. Mary’s School photo)
By Michelle Cox for St. Mary's School | December 9, 2015 | 12:38 p.m.

Sixth grade students from St. Mary of the Assumption School graduated from the City of Santa Maria Police Department’s Drug Abuse Resistance Education program (D.A.R.E.) Monday, Dec. 7, 2015.  

Officer Al Torres presented 15 students certificates for completing the 3-month long weekly program. The graduation ceremony was attended by approximately 100 students, parents and friends.  

Officer Torres, a St. Mary’s School graduate, has been teaching D.A.R.E. to local sixth graders for 13 years.  

“Of course, we’re very proud of one of our very own alumni, Officer Torres, who is making such a huge impact on Santa Maria’s youth” said Michelle Cox, St. Mary’s School principal. “He’s a role model for all our students and embodies the characteristic of service, which is a foundation of a St. Mary’s School education.”

D.A.R.E. builds relationships between students and local police officers and provides students information on the dangers and impact of drugs and alcohol.

“Children receive so many mixed messages from watching TV, the Internet, and listening to music,” said Christina Miller, the school’s science and sixth-grade teacher. “D.A.R.E provides a positive message to say no to drugs and alcohol.”

“At St. Mary’s School, we teach God created us in his image and we must not abuse our bodies,” continued Cox. “D.A.R.E. reinforces the value we should place on every human being.”

Michelle Cox represents St. Mary's School.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 