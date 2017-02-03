St. Mary’s School Celebrates Grandparents

Grandparents will be the honored guests at St. Mary’s School in Santa Maria on Friday, Feb. 3. when students celebrate Grandparents Day.

The event, starting with Mass at 10:30 a.m., marks the concluding activities of National Catholic Schools Week at St. Mary’s School. Students will share lunch with 150-200 grandparents at 11:30 a.m. in the school’s multi-purpose facility.

“Experiencing the day surrounded by loving and supportive grandparents is a great way to end Catholic Schools Week,” said Michelle Cox, St. Mary’s School principal.

“Many of our grandparents enjoy sharing their faith with their grandchildren and asked if we would include Mass during their day. So, for the first time, we’ll have a special Mass to focus on grandparents,” Cox said.

The location of the lunch is recognized by the city as a Santa Maria Historical Site of Significance as the former site of the first Catholic Church in Santa Maria, founded in 1906.

Many of the participating grandparents attended St. Mary of the Assumption School when the original church was still standing.

“St. Mary’s School has played an important role in Santa Maria since 1938, developing several generations of many of our community leaders," said Cox.

"We even have some third-generation St. Mary’s School students who will have grandparents attend lunch. It’s a joyful day filled with laughter and good stories,” she said.

“For many families, grandparents are one of the strongest influences in children’s lives. It is from their strength and faith that the youth learn and understand there is more to life than just material wants and desires,” said Cox.

For moew information, contact Cox at 925-6713 or email [email protected]

— Michelle Cox for St. Mary of the Assumption School.