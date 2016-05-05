Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 2:45 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

St. Mary’s School Ignites Learning With New Technology Partnership

St. Mary’s School fifth graders code in the school’s 30-station computer lab. In 2013 the average computer programmer made about $80,000 per year; software developer $96,000 per year; IT manager $132,000 per year. (St. Mary’s School photo)
By Michelle Cox for St. Mary’s School | May 5, 2016 | 1:25 p.m.

St. Mary of the Assumption School was selected to receive over $240,000 of educational technology as part of C3: Ignite, a new technology accelerator program partnership between the Archdiocese of Los Angeles and Sprint.  

The school will receive iPads, educational software, applications and professional development for teachers.

“We’re blessed and thrilled to be selected as one of the first C3: Ignite schools,” said Michelle Cox, St. Mary’s School’s principal. “St. Mary’s School is already a leader of integrating technology into our programs and classrooms starting in kindergarten. From phonics lessons through the Pup’s Quest app to Accelerated Reader to worldwide math skills races on Mathletics, St. Mary’s teachers use technology to enhance and expand the classroom experience. Providing iPad access to every student will take learning to the next level.”

“We are excited to partner and collaborate with Mrs. Cox and the St. Mary of the Assumption School community on a groundbreaking effort,” said John Reyes, director of educational technology for the Archdiocese of Los Angeles. “There is great potential for the school to use technology to positively impact the learning and growth of the children in Santa Maria, and we can’t wait to see what happens.”

In addition to an encrypted campus-wide, high-speed Wi-Fi network, each classroom is equipped with AppleTV, multi-platform projection systems, document cameras and laptop computers for teachers. Students also use a modern 30-station computer lab and digital cameras.

“We blend technology with tradition to develop students academically with a strong moral and ethical foundation to prepare them for future success,” said Cox. “Tomorrow’s leaders are at St. Mary’s School today.”

For additional information on C3: Ignite, visit lacatholicschools.org

Michelle Cox is the principal at St. Mary’s School.

 
