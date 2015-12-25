St. Mary’s School Students Bring Holiday Cheer With Annual ‘First Christmas’ Concert

Advice

St. Mary of the Assumption School students brought the spirit of Christmas past, present and future during their concert celebrating the first Christmas.

About 800 community members, families, friends and students filled St. Mary of the Assumption Church to hear students sing songs from around the world before they told the story of the first Christmas.

“It was wonderful hearing the children’s voices fill the church,” said Fr. Rolando Clarin, St. Mary of the Assumption parish administrator. “Jesus loves children, and I’m sure he was very pleased so many were celebrating his birth with song.”

Students began the annual concert with Christmas songs from countries around the world including Germany, Australia and Latin America.

“They prepared for over a month in their own classrooms and only had two rehearsals as a school,” said Shawn Bland, St. Mary’s School choir director and third grade teacher. “You could just feel their excitement before they started singing last night.”

Students reenacted the first Christmas from the angel telling the Virgin Mary she would have a son to the three wise men arriving in Bethlehem combining songs and theater to tell the story of Jesus Christ’s birth.

“If you weren’t in the Christmas spirit before last night, you definitely are now," said Principal Michelle Cox. "The joy and happiness on the children’s faces and in their voices was inspiring. We celebrate the love of Jesus every day at St. Mary’s School, but last night was a little extra special.”

— Michelle Cox represents St. Mary of the Assumption School.