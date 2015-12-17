Monday, April 9 , 2018, 1:32 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 
Advice

St. Mary’s School to Present First Christmas Concert

By Michelle Cox for St. Mary's School | December 17, 2015 | 8:40 a.m.

Nearly 200 students from St. Mary of the Assumption School will present a First Christmas concert at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17, 2015, at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 414 E. Church Street in Santa Maria.  

Students will sing songs from around the world before they tell the story of the First Christmas. Last year about 1,000 people from Santa Maria attended what is rapidly becoming a city favorite holiday event.

St. Mary of the Assumption School, founded Sept. 14, 1938, is the Santa Maria Valley’s oldest Catholic School.

Dedicated to providing a multicultural learning environment grounded in Christian values, the Western Catholic Educational Association and Western Association of Schools and Colleges accredited school serves about 250 students “Learning with Faith since 1938" in preschool to eighth grade.  

For additional information, contact Michelle Cox at 805.925.6713 or email [email protected].

Michelle Cox is the principal of St. Mary's School.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 