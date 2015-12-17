St. Mary’s School to Present First Christmas Concert

Advice

Nearly 200 students from St. Mary of the Assumption School will present a First Christmas concert at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17, 2015, at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 414 E. Church Street in Santa Maria.

Students will sing songs from around the world before they tell the story of the First Christmas. Last year about 1,000 people from Santa Maria attended what is rapidly becoming a city favorite holiday event.

St. Mary of the Assumption School, founded Sept. 14, 1938, is the Santa Maria Valley’s oldest Catholic School.

Dedicated to providing a multicultural learning environment grounded in Christian values, the Western Catholic Educational Association and Western Association of Schools and Colleges accredited school serves about 250 students “Learning with Faith since 1938" in preschool to eighth grade.

For additional information, contact Michelle Cox at 805.925.6713 or email [email protected].

— Michelle Cox is the principal of St. Mary's School.