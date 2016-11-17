Friday, June 29 , 2018, 7:10 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

St. Mary’s Students Rock to Sounds of Hip-Hop, Afro-Latin Music

Versa-Style Dance Company brings dance workshop to Santa Maria Valley

St. Mary’s School multi-purpose room becomes dance stage.
By Michelle Cox for St. Mary's School | November 17, 2016 | 9:19 a.m.

After performing and teaching more than 700,000 students in Los Angeles, Versa-Style Dance Company brought the unifying power of music and dance to St. Mary of the Assumption School in Santa Maria recently.

The thumping sounds and beat of hip-hop and Afro-Latin music emanated from the school as its student were engaged with an interactive performance. After a short break, the Versa-Style dancers provided a dance workshop for 3rd through 5th grade students

This was the first time the dance company has brought their unique blend of dance expression to the Santa Maria Valley and the dancers were impressed with their welcome.

“Versa-Style thoroughly enjoyed the energy and excitement from the St. Mary’s students,” said Harry Weston, lead dancer and manager for the dance company.

“We’re thrilled St. Mary’s School was their first workshop and performance in the area,” said Michelle Cox, St. Mary’s School principal. “What better way to actively engage our students in the arts than through dance and music. Art is a critical component in our curriculum. It allows children to use their imagination."

“It was an honor to be part of the St. Mary’s students day and we appreciate the support of those who made it possible — the William H. Kearns Foundation, Audacious Foundation, and Susan McMillan and Tom Kenny,” said Cathy Oliverson, director of education, UCSB Arts & Lectures.

Hailed by The LA Weekly as “Los Angeles’ Best Dance Troupe for Hip-Hop Empowerment,” Versa-Style Dance Company creates highly energetic work that fuses dances that are culturally significant to the community. For additional information Versa-Style Dance Company, visit http://versastyledance.org/.

St. Mary of the Assumption School, founded in 1938, is the Santa Maria Valley’s oldest Catholic School.

For additional information, contact Michelle Cox, 925-6713 or email [email protected]

— Michelle Cox for St. Mary's School.

 

