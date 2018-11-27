Pixel Tracker

St. Mary’s Students Have a Blast Watching Mars Landing

By Michelle S. Cox for St. Mary of the Assumption School | November 27, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.
St. Mary’s School students watch the live InSight feed from NASA.
St. Mary’s School students watch the live InSight feed from NASA. (Courtesy photo)

Some 50 St. Mary of the Assumption School students joined the Discovery Museum in Santa Maria to watch NASA’s InSight Mars Landing on Monday, and participate in building spacecraft landers from plastic cups, tape, marshmallows and other household items.

“Our students visit the Discovery Museum several times each year, but today was extra special,” said Michelle Cox, principal of St. Mary’s School. 

“From climbing the Mars wall to building landers to watching NASA’s broadcast and Insight’s first picture from Mars live, our students will remember the historic events for a lifetime,” she said.

St. Mary of the Assumption School, founded Sept. 14, 1938, is the Santa Maria Valley’s oldest Catholic School.

St. Mary serves about 250 students in preschool to eighth grade. It is accredited by Western Association of Schools and Colleges and the Western Catholic Educational Association.

For more information, contact Cox, 805-925-6713, or email [email protected]

— Michelle S. Cox for St. Mary of the Assumption School.

 

