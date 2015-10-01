Friday, April 13 , 2018, 5:32 pm | Fair 71º

 
 
 
 
St. Mary’s Visits Pebble Beach for Interactive STEM Learning Day

St. Mary’s students watch a floating ball defy gravity.
By Michelle Cox for St. Mary's School | October 1, 2015 | 2:39 p.m.

St. Mary of the Assumption School students traveled to Pebble Beach Friday, Sept. 25 to participate in a unique sports-related STEM forum.  

In conjunction with the Nature Valley First Tee Open at Pebble Beach, Chevron created the STEM Zone. STEM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering and Math.

The Chevron STEM Zone is a unique, hands-on and interactive warehouse-style environment built to inspire students to inquire about the science of sporting events.

The design is intended to feel like a cross between a room in Hogwarts and a den in the Matrix. The Chevron STEM Zone features learning stations, where students of all ages can learn about the science within sports. 

“We were thrilled when we were invited to discover the science of sports,” said Michelle Cox, St. Mary’s School principal.  “From robotics to competing in Mathletics (an Internet-based international math program), STEM is one of our focus areas at St. Mary’s.”

St. Mary’s 8th graders used a golf simulator to learn about aerodynamics. Using broadcast technology including a green screen and teleprompter, they created a live report.

Students also explored gravity, reaction time, biofeedback and meteorology. Among other principles of science, they discovered how Newton’s Cradle works and why a thrown football follows a parabolic flight path.

“As soon as we walked through the STEM Zone doors, you could see the excitement on their faces,” said Christina Miller, St. Mary’s School science teacher.  “We encourage our students to be inquisitive. Their imaginations ran wild in the amazing hands-on exhibition.”

For more information on the Chevron STEM Zone, visit https://www.facebook.com/chevronSTEMZone/

— Michelle Cox is the principal of St. Mary's School.

 
