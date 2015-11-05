Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 1:34 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 
Advice

St. Michael’s University Church to Serve Communal Meal in Wake of Unsolved Vandalism

By Noelle Clearwater for St. Michael's University Church | November 5, 2015 | 10:02 a.m.

After two months, the St. Michael’s University Church members and campus ministry community are still puzzled as to why someone vandalized St. Michael’s property or who committed the crime. 

The glass doors to the sanctuary were shot out and the signs have been repeatedly stolen and damaged. The violence started only weeks after the church began to display signs in solidarity with the #BlackLivesMatter movement.

The original vandalism was reported in The Bottom Line, Daily Nexus, the Independent and Noozhawk

In response to this vandalism, Progressive Christians and St. Michael’s will host a free meal open to all who stand in solidarity with the #BlackLivesMatter movement.

Please come join us at St. Michael’s in Isla Vista for a free communal meal at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2015.

St. Michael’s University Church is located at 6586 Picasso Road in Isla Vista. Enter the parking lot near the southeast corner of El Greco and Camino Pescadero.

— Noelle Clearwater is a member of the Progressive Christians Group of St. Michael's University Church.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 