St. Michael’s University Church to Serve Communal Meal in Wake of Unsolved Vandalism

Advice

After two months, the St. Michael’s University Church members and campus ministry community are still puzzled as to why someone vandalized St. Michael’s property or who committed the crime.

The glass doors to the sanctuary were shot out and the signs have been repeatedly stolen and damaged. The violence started only weeks after the church began to display signs in solidarity with the #BlackLivesMatter movement.

The original vandalism was reported in The Bottom Line, Daily Nexus, the Independent and Noozhawk

In response to this vandalism, Progressive Christians and St. Michael’s will host a free meal open to all who stand in solidarity with the #BlackLivesMatter movement.

Please come join us at St. Michael’s in Isla Vista for a free communal meal at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2015.

St. Michael’s University Church is located at 6586 Picasso Road in Isla Vista. Enter the parking lot near the southeast corner of El Greco and Camino Pescadero.

— Noelle Clearwater is a member of the Progressive Christians Group of St. Michael's University Church.