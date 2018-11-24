St. Vincent’s Carries on a Tradition of Caring

Nonprofit Q&A

During the holiday season the temperatures start to decrease, and the needs of our community increases. Give the gift that keeps on giving and join in on #GivingTuesday by making a donation to one of the many nonprofits in our community.

Noozhawk had the opportunity to sit down with Lisa Gosdschan, Vice President of Development at St. Vincent's, to learn more about how the nonprofit is strengthening low-income families and seniors through programs rooted in the Social Teachings of the Catholic Church.

St. Vincent's

Question: What is the name & mission of your nonprofit?

Answer: St. Vincent’s is dedicated to strengthening low-income families and seniors through programs rooted in the Social Teachings of the Catholic Church. Faithful to the charism of the Daughters of Charity of St. Vincent de Paul, we serve our sisters and brothers by providing affordable housing, early childhood education, and family enrichment opportunities.

Q: How long has your nonprofit been in service and whom was it started by?

A: St. Vincent’s was founded in 1858 by the Daughters of Charity of St. Vincent de Paul. St. Vincent’s remains the oldest continuously operating social service agency in Santa Barbara.

Q: Why is your mission important to you?

A: St. Vincent’s remains committed to the values and mission of the Daughters of Charity which is to serve the most vulnerable and disenfranchised in our community. From St. Vincent’s inception as the first English speaking school and orphanage— to the present day, St. Vincent’s continues to provide innovative solutions to complex social issues.

Q: What is one best kept secret or fun fact about your nonprofit that not everyone knows?

A: The best kept secret is that St. Vincent’s is home to over 600 residents.

Fun Facts:

• In 1858, the Daughters of Charity arrive from Maryland to open the first English speaking school and orphanage.

• In 1878, St. Vincent’s De La Vina building is destroyed by fire. The fire gave rise to Santa Barbara’s first volunteer fire department.

• In 1918, St. Vincent’s opened one of the first childcare centers in California. Located on De La Vina St., the Center was opened to respond to the needs of working mothers during WWI.

• In 2018, St. Vincent’s was recognized by the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors as the longest operating social service agency in Santa Barbara.

Q: Can you tell us one success story from your nonprofit?

A: St. Vincent’s Family Strengthening Program transforms lives; as the only program of its kind in Santa Barbara, the program provides 27 months of wrap-around services to single, formerly homeless, mothers with young children. Within the structured program young mothers are provided access to social services, case management, parenting classes, job training and transitional housing.

One of our mother’s came into the program homeless. She was living in a car, showering with a hose and she had lost custody of her young son. “This program was my only option. If I lived here and was successful here, I could get my son back… zero pressure. I worked the program, worked really hard and did everything I needed to and I got my son back.”

Q: What makes your nonprofit different from others?

A: St. Vincent’s is unique in that 600 diverse residents call our 21 acre campus home. As an organization we provide programs and services to support the unique needs of residents. St. Vincent’s Gardens provides 75 units of family housing, home to 350 residents. Villa Caridad’s 95 apartments are home to 105 active seniors who participate in a wide range of activities; including trips to the Botanical Gardens, ballroom dancing and yoga. Also located on the campus is St. Vincent’s Early Childhood Center and Family Strengthening Program. The fully accredited Early Childhood Center offers childcare and preschool to up to 98 children from six weeks to 5 years of age. The Family Strengthening Program provides a safe home to formerly homeless single mothers and their children. This 27-month life transforming program provides parenting education classes, individual counseling, and job and educational opportunities while developing independent living skills. This program inspires participants to become healthy in mind, body and spirit while instilling confidence and improving self-esteem.



Q: How has your nonprofit transformed since you first began?

A: For 160 years, St. Vincent’s has been on the forefront of recognizing and adapting to the needs of the community. Starting in 1858 as a school and orphanage to today as the largest provider of affordable housing for seniors and families on one campus.

Q: What types of fundraisers and/or programs does your nonprofit run?

A: St. Vincent’s holds two events; St. Vincent’s Golf Classic and St. Vincent’s Fashion Show and Luncheon.

Q: How does the work of your nonprofit get communicated to the public?

A: St. Vincent’s is active on social media and our website sharing updates on our programs and services. St. Vincent’s remains committed to the community regularly communicating with other organizations to identify needs and developing appropriate services.

Q: Can you tell us one short-term goal and one long-term goal that your nonprofit has?

A: St. Vincent’s short term goal is to open the Fr. Virgil Cordano Center. This project is in collaboration with the Franciscan Friars at Old Mission Santa Barbara. This new center is located at 4020 Calle Real. This Center will provide additional programs and services to the Santa Barbara community. St. Vincent’s long term goal is to continue to move beyond our campus to serve our sisters and brothers in need.

Click here to make a donation to St. Vincent's.