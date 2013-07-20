10 Students Don Caps, Gowns for St. Vincent’s Early Childhood Education Center Graduation

[Click here for a Noozhawk photo gallery from the event.]

St. Vincent’s Early Childhood Education Center’s preschool graduation was held on June 27, 2013, to celebrate the 10 students who will be moving on to kindergarten in the fall.

Opened in 1999, St. Vincent’s Early Childhood Education Center is a quality early learning program for children ages 6 weeks to 5 years old. Each year, the center graduates children who are well-prepared to enter kindergarten.

At St. Vincent’s Early Childhood Education Center’s preschool graduation, students shared what they want to be when they grow up. Future occupations ranged from airplane pilot to doctor to famous singer to cowboy. We are proud of our graduates for dreaming big!

Teacher Kit McMillan presented each graduate of St. Vincent’s Early Childhood Education Center with a diploma. With a licensed capacity of 56 children, the center has many great teachers on staff who make possible low teacher-to-student ratios.

— Akib Kazi represents St. Vincent’s Early Childhood Education Center.