St. Vincent’s Fashion Show to Benefit Santa Barbara’s Low Income Children and Families

St. Vincent’s Annual Fashion Show and Luncheon will take place Saturday, Nov. 14, 2015, at Bishop Diego High School. Proceeds from the gala event benefit the nearly 600 at-risk, low-income children, families and seniors living on the 21-acre campus of St. Vincent’s in Santa Barbara.

Hosted by Claudia Lash and Pat Lupo, longtime co-chairs and friends of St. Vincent’s, this eagerly anticipated event supports residents and clients through four major campus programs.

“We’re so happy to help the children, mothers and families of St. Vincent’s,” said Lash, who is also a member of the Foundation Board. “Each program at St. Vincent’s is unique and fills a need in Santa Barbara.”

St. Vincent’s Family Strengthening Program is a life transforming, up to two-year residential living program for low-income single or pregnant mothers and their children.

The Early Childhood Education Center at St. Vincent’s is a fully licensed, NAEYC-accredited preschool offering high quality, affordable care for children ages six weeks to pre-kindergarten.

St. Vincent's Heart provides basic necessities — such as gently used clothing, toys and household items — to clients and residents of St. Vincent’s through this on-site, volunteer-assisted food pantry and donation center.

The Affordable Housing Programs include St. Vincent’s Gardens — a comprehensive, 75-unit development that provides low- and very low-income families with the essential amenities for developing strong families and communities — and Villa Caridad provides 95 units of senior housing with a community center, commercial kitchen, outdoor seating, and walking paths throughout the campus.

Ideal for Christmas giving, the St. Vincent's Nov. 14 event begin at 10 a.m. with a silent auction that features gift baskets beautifully wrapped and assembled from items donated by local businesses and individuals.

There will also be door prizes and raffle drawings, followed by a sumptuous lunch from Country Catering and presentation of this winter’s warmest fashions from Talbots.

KEYT Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo is the guest emcee. Tickets can be purchased by calling St. Vincent’s at 805.683.6381 x107.

St. Vincent’s is dedicated to strengthening low-income families and seniors through programs rooted in the social teachings of the Catholic Church.

Originally established as an orphanage and English-speaking school in 1858, St. Vincent’s is the longest continually running social service organization in Santa Barbara County.

Its mission remains faithful to the charism of the Daughters of Charity of St. Vincent de Paul and today provides affordable housing, early childhood education and family enrichment opportunities.

— Janet Eaton represents St. Vincent's.