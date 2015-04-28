St. Vincent’s Welcomes New Vice Presidents Garrett Durand and Janet Eaton

Aiming to improve awareness of its services to the community, while increasing financial support for its social programs, St. Vincent’s recently announced the addition of Garrett Durand as vice president of development, and Janet Eaton as vice president of marketing and communications.

“Previously, one individual was responsible for both functions,” said Sister Margaret Keaveney, D.C., president and CEO of St. Vincent’s. “As we continue to expand the scope of our programs and those we serve, the Board of Directors felt it was wise to separate the roles in order to achieve better focus and results moving forward.”

Durand comes to St. Vincent’s with a broad range of development and fundraising experience, most recently as director of development and marketing at the Montessori Center School in Santa Barbara. His work has encompassed all aspects of donor relations, as well as significant time and experience with volunteers and board members.

“Garrett’s enthusiasm for St. Vincent’s mission and heritage will serve him very well,” Sister Keaveney said.

Eaton’s experience in marketing and communications comes primarily from the healthcare/medical device industry where she’s worked in graphic design, public relations, event planning, and product and company branding.

“Janet’s ability to capture the essence of our organization in such a short time has been tremendous,” Sister Keaveney said. “She will be an asset in telling our story.”

St. Vincent’s is dedicated to strengthening low-income families and seniors through programs rooted in the Social Teachings of the Catholic Church. Originally established as an orphanage and English-speaking school in 1858, St. Vincent’s is the longest continually running social service organization in Santa Barbara County. Its mission remains faithful to the charism of the Daughters of Charity of St. Vincent de Paul, and today serves residents of the Central Coast by providing affordable housing, early childhood education, and family enrichment opportunities.

— Janet Eaton is the vice president of marketing and communications for St. Vincent’s.