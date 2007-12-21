St. Joseph Rolls over San Marcos on Day 2

Basketball teams from across California returned to local high school gyms Thursday for Day Two of the Santa Barbara Tournament of Champions.

In the Gold Division, Santa Barbara head coach Andrew Butcher missed the first game of his 26-year tenure at the school. Home in bed with the flu, Butcher handed over play calling to assistant coach and former Dons star Jen Sorosky and their team rallied without their leader to beat Newbury Park, 59-56.

Sorosky noted the Dons� improved offensive output after scoring just 31 points Wednesday against Palmdale.

�It was basically a team effort,� Sorosky said. �Everybody contributed; we never gave up. We just kept plugging away.�

Santa Barbara�s offense hit 23 of 48 shots from the field and committed only six turnovers in the second half. Larissa Lavender led the Dons’ scoring with 15 points and Brandi Blackwell had 12 points and 12 rebounds.

With 10 seconds left in the game and Santa Barbara holding a four-point lead, Newbury Park�s three-point basket brought the Panthers within one. On the ensuing inbounds, Santa Barbara found Megan Calderon all by herself at the other end of the floor. Newbury Park�s only option was to foul, and Calderon sank both free throws to ice the win.

The Dons (9-7) will play Santa Monica, a 79-34 winner over Righetti, at 12:30 p.m. Friday at Santa Barbara High.

Across town in the Green Division, San Marcos, trying to defend its Green Division crown, drew unbeaten St. Joseph�s (8-0) in Thursday’s quarter-finals. St. Joseph looked exactly like the team that many picked to win this year�s Green Division, taking down the Royals, 65-28.

St. Joseph dominated the first quarter, survived a second-quarter scare and ran away in the second half with a 24-point fourth quarter.

The Knights had 19 points from Devin Riezebos and 11 from Ane Pike while their pressure defense frustrated the Royals throughout the night.

San Marcos head coach Kristyn Miller was full of accolades when describing St. Joseph�s squad.

�They are a talented, athletic, persistent, good passing team,� she said.

St. Joseph�s trapping defense seemed to have wrapped up the game after taking an 18-0 lead, but the Royals stormed right back in the second quarter with a run of their own. Leanna Azoury blocked two shots and had two steals on consecutive possessions to spark San Marcos.

The 17-4 run, led by Lyndsay Pearson and Kalley Ridgway drives to the basket, cut the deficit before halftime to five, but the second half was all St. Joseph.

The Knights will advance to the Green Division semi-final, taking on Chaminade at 5:45 p.m. Friday at San Marcos. The Royals (3-6) will play at home against Aliso Niguel at 4 p.m.

On the consolation side of the Gold Division, Dos Pueblos took down King-Drew of Los Angeles, 69-32, behind a career shooting night from guard Janelle Wong.

Wong finished the game with a season-high 25 points and hit a career-high seven three-point baskets.

Chargers head coach Maynard Pilapil was pleased with his team�s rebound from Wednesday�s game with Lutheran (Orange).

�We responded well after yesterday�s loss,� he said. �Janelle gave us a comfortable lead early and we were able to sustain it.�

After Wong opened the game with five three-pointers in the first quarter, Dos Pueblos got a big lift from the bench. Sara Crane entered the game and scored 11 points and Justine Bosio added 12.

The Chargers (8-3) will face Redwood Christian at 2:15 p.m. Friday at Dos Pueblos High.

Thursday Scores

Gold Division

Consolation quarterfinals

Buena 74, Soquel 43

Cathedral 69, Del Oro 59

Santa Monica 79, Righetti 34

Santa Barbara 59, Newbury Park 56

Championship quarterfinals

Troy 61, Harvard-Westlake 43

Royal 79, Pacific Hills 77 (OT)

Ventura 56, Hart 29

Perris 58, Palmdale 41

Green Division

Consolation Pool Play

Ventura JV 55, Nordhoff 34

Santa Ynez 41, Redwood Christian 35

Dos Pueblos 69, King-Drew 36



Championship quarterfinals

St. Joseph 65, San Marcos 28

Chaminade 58, Aliso Niguel 46

Morro Bay 32, Marina 28

Lutheran (Orange) 55, St. Bonaventure 29



Friday�s games will be free for all children under the age of 18. For complete brackets and scores, visit the www.sbtoc.com.