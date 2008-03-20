St. Mary’s Snaps Gauchos’ Home Win Streak

A pair of impressive streaks came to an end for the UCSB baseball team Friday: The Gauchos lost for the first time at home — to St. Mary’s, 9-3 — and shortstop Shane Carlson went 0-for-4 after having at least one hit in all 18 previous games this season.

UCSB dropped to 12-7 with the loss. The Gauchos were 8-0 at Caesar Uyesaka Stadium and were riding a four-game winning streak. St. Mary’s improved to 13-5-1 and has now won five of its last six.

St. Mary’s never trailed in the game and struck for two runs in the third and fifth innings and a single run in the seventh before exploding for four more in the ninth. The Gauchos scored single runs in the fifth, seventh and ninth innings.

UCSB was out-hit, 12-7, with three of its knocks coming off the bat of outfielder Brian Gump. The junior went 3-for-5 and cracked his first home run of the season, a solo shot to opposite left field in the seventh.

Carlson had hit safely in all 18 games coming in to Friday’s matchup, but he went hitless in four at-bats and saw his streak come to an end.

Freshman All-American Mike Ford started on the mound for UCSB and surrendered four earned runs on eight hits in five innings of work. He walked five and struck out four as he took the loss and fell to 2-2 on the year.

St. Mary’s started junior Brian Justice on the mound and got seven strong innings out of him as he upped his season record to 2-0. The right-hander gave up two runs (one earned) on four hits and struck out four. Jimmy Munhill surrendered one earned run on three hits the rest of the way to earn his second save.

Half of the Gaels’ hits were produced by outfielders Kenny Fuglerud and Kyle Jensen. Fuglerud was 3-for-5 with a run, while Jensen was 3-for-4 with a home run, two runs scored and two RBIs.

The Gaels got on the board first in the third inning. Following a walk, a single and a fielder’s choice, Fuglerud scored on a single to right by Ryan Mulligan. Another walk loaded the bases and Anthony Aliotti plated Cory Miller with a sacrifice fly to right.

St. Mary’s would take a 4-0 lead with another pair of runs in the fifth. Miller led off the inning with a bunt single, advanced to second on a balk, and moved to third on groundout. Randy Wells laced a triple down the right field line to score Miller. With one out and one on, Wells scored on a single through the right side of the infield by Justin Fazio.

UCSB got a run back in its half of the fifth. Gunnar Terhune led off and reached on a St. Mary’s error. Gump singled, moving Terhune to third. Chris Fox hit into a fielder’s choice, scoring Terhune on the play.

After Jensen’s seventh-inning homer put St. Mary’s up, 5-1, Gump answered with his long ball in the bottom half of the inning.

Following a scoreless eighth, the Gaels erupted in the ninth, scoring four runs on two hits and a Gauchos fielding error. A Jensen single scored one before Scott Schneider belted a three-run double down the right field line.

The Gauchos scored their third and final run in the bottom of the ninth when catcher Chris McMurray singled and was later sent home on a Fox single.

UCSB almost took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second. Former SBCC star John DeAlba lifted a ball to deep left field and Jensen drifted back until he ran out of real estate. He leapt at the wall and found the ball with his glove before it sailed over for a home run.

Click here for the official box score and play-by-play.

Friday’s game was the first time the two squads had met since 1982. The all-time series now stands at 5-1 in UCSB’s favor. The teams play a doubleheader beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Scott Flanders is UCSB‘s associate media relations director.