Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 8:42 pm | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 

St. Michael’s University Church Offers Prayers to Shooting Rampage Victims, Families

By Rev. Nicole Janelle for St. Michael’s University Church | updated logo | May 24, 2014 | 6:35 a.m.

[Click here for related Noozhawk coverage.]

In the wake of Friday night’s horrific violence in Isla Vista, St. Michael’s University Church is offering prayers for the victims and the perpetrator of this senseless tragedy:

“Loving God, Jesus welcomed and gathered all people into his arms, and blessed them in the name of peace and love.

“Be with the victims of this tragedy and those who mourn alongside them. As all things are possible with you, redeem this horror with the immensity of your love.

“Be with us as we struggle with the mysteries of life and death; in our pain, bring your comfort, and in our sorrow, bring your hope and your promise of new life, in the name our Creator, Life Giver and Pain Bearer. Amen.”

The chapel at St. Mike’s, 6586 Picasso Road, will be open Saturday for meditation and reflection. Please email [email protected] or call 805.968.2712 if you wish to receive pastoral counseling, pray together or speak to a grief counselor at UC Santa Barbara.

During the 10:30 a.m. church service Sunday, the congregation will say special prayers for our community and the dead. Please join us.

— The Rev. Nicole Janelle is chaplain and vicar at St. Michael’s University Church in Isla Vista.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 