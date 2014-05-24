St. Michael’s University Church Offers Prayers to Shooting Rampage Victims, Families

[Click here for related Noozhawk coverage.]

In the wake of Friday night’s horrific violence in Isla Vista, St. Michael’s University Church is offering prayers for the victims and the perpetrator of this senseless tragedy:

“Loving God, Jesus welcomed and gathered all people into his arms, and blessed them in the name of peace and love.

“Be with the victims of this tragedy and those who mourn alongside them. As all things are possible with you, redeem this horror with the immensity of your love.

“Be with us as we struggle with the mysteries of life and death; in our pain, bring your comfort, and in our sorrow, bring your hope and your promise of new life, in the name our Creator, Life Giver and Pain Bearer. Amen.”

The chapel at St. Mike’s, 6586 Picasso Road, will be open Saturday for meditation and reflection. Please email [email protected] or call 805.968.2712 if you wish to receive pastoral counseling, pray together or speak to a grief counselor at UC Santa Barbara.

During the 10:30 a.m. church service Sunday, the congregation will say special prayers for our community and the dead. Please join us.

— The Rev. Nicole Janelle is chaplain and vicar at St. Michael’s University Church in Isla Vista.