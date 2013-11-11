St. Vincent’s Fashion Show & Luncheon to Benefit Low-Income Children, Families

St. Vincent’s is pleased to announce its annual Fashion Show & Luncheon taking place this Wednesday at St. Vincent’s. Proceeds will benefit St. Vincent’s low-income children, mothers and families.

Hosted by co-chairs Claudia Lash and Pat Lupo, the fundraiser supports St. Vincent’s life-transforming service programs:

» St. Vincent’s Family Strengthening Program providing comprehensive services for single mothers and their children

» St. Vincent’s Early Childhood Education Center, a fully licensed early learning facility offering quality, affordable childcare for infants, toddlers and preschoolers

» St. Vincent’s Heart, an on-site, volunteer-assisted food pantry and donation center

The event includes a silent auction, opening at 10:30 am, which offers attendees the opportunity to bid on artwork, jewelry and a variety of themed gift baskets — ideal for Christmas and holiday gift-giving. There will be several door prizes and a raffle drawing with items generously donated by local businesses and individuals.

Before the luncheon catered by Karleskint Catering and served by Bishop Diego High School student volunteers, the preschoolers from St. Vincent’s Early Childhood Education Center will sing the blessing. Afterwards, guests will enjoy homemade cupcakes prepared by dedicated friend of St. Vincent’s Marie Ciluaga while volunteer models showcase Chico’s designer clothes for women.

For Kathy Harrison, a member of St. Vincent’s Foundation Board, this annual event is a great way to catch up with friends, see the latest fashions, and also support low-income children and families in our community.

“I had a wonderful time last year," she said. "It gave me such a good feeling to help families in need at St. Vincent’s. I’m excited for this year.”

Established in 1858 by the Daughters of Charity of St. Vincent de Paul, St. Vincent's is the longest continuously-operating nonprofit human service agency in Santa Barbara. This year St. Vincent’s is celebrating 155 years of serving the people of Santa Barbara. With A Tradition of Caring that has evolved to meet the changing needs of its clients, St. Vincent’s remains committed to the most vulnerable and marginalized residents of our community through family strengthening opportunities, early childhood education, and affordable housing.

For information, please contact Michael Padden-Rubin at 805.683-6381 x110 or [email protected], click here or click here to connect with St. Vincent's on Facebook.

— Denise Santana represents St. Vincent’s.