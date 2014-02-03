Thursday, April 5 , 2018, 7:10 pm | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Stabbing in Downtown Santa Barbara Leads to 3 Arrests

A man suffers a minor stab wound to his back in an altercation that police say appears to be gang-related

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | February 3, 2014 | 2:48 p.m.

Santa Barbara police are investigating a gang-related stabbing that took place downtown just before 1 p.m. on Monday.

The altercation left a 31-year-old local man with a minor stab wound on his back, and three suspects are now in custody, according to Sgt. Riley Harwood.

Additional suspects were being sought, he added.

The department received multiple calls reporting a fight taking place on the first block of West Carrillo Street, Harwood said.

One of the callers reported that an assault with a knife was taking place, and Harwood said that the incident seemed to be an altercation between multiple suspects and two victims.

The fight originated downtown but culminated near the intersection of Chapala and Carrillo, where one of the victims was stabbed once in the back.

"It is a minor stab wound, and he declined medical treatment," Harwood said, adding that investigators said the incident appears to be gang-related.

Harwood could not say what city the man was from but that he was local, that witnesses are being interviewed, and investigators were working to establish the extent of the crime scene.

Anyone with information about the incident or additional suspects is asked to call the department at 805.897.2300.

— Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 