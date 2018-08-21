Man Injured in Northeast Santa Maria Stabbing

Victim flown to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with multiple stab wounds, according to police

A man received multiple stab wounds in northeast Santa Maria where officers were working to identfy the suspect Tuesday night, police Sgt. Michael McGehee said.

At 6:44 p.m., Santa Maria police officers and firefighters responded to the scene on the 900 block of North Palisade Drive, off Alvin Avenue.

The victim suffered multiple stab wounds and was taken by CalStar medical helicopter to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, according to police.

Residents in the neighborhood told Noozhawk they saw an altercation between the victim and the suspect, and that the injured man had a large, bleeding wound to his back when he stepped back from the fight.

Witnesses told police that a dark-colored vehicle was seen leaving the area, McGehee said.

Additional information about the victim's condition or suspect description was not available Tuesday night.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.