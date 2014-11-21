Stabbing in Old Town Goleta Sends Man to Hospital

Investigators were searching Friday night for the suspect in a stabbing in Old Town Goleta ​that sent a man to the hospital, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.

The incident occurred shortly after 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Mandarin Drive and Orange Avenue, sheriff's spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said.

"There was a confrontation between two males in their early twenties," Hoover told Noozhawk. "One of the males stabbed the other and is still outstanding."

The victim was transported to a local hospital, Hoover said, but the extent of his injuries was not known.

Additional details were not available Friday night

