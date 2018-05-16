Stabbing on Santa Barbara’s Westside Sends Man to the Hospital

A man was taken to the hospital Tuesday night after being stabbed on Santa Barbara’s Westside.

Police and emergency personnel responded shortly after 8 p.m. to San Andres and Anapamu streets on a report of a stabbing, said Sgt. Todd Johnson of the Santa Barbara Police Department.

They found two men, one of whom had been stabbed.

The victim was taken by AMR ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, but his name and details on his condition were not available.

The attack remained under investigation late Tuesday night, and Johnson said investigators do not know if it was gang- or drug-related, or a random incident.

