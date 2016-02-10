Man Arrested After Downtown Santa Barbara Stabbing

Altercation began on State Street; victim taken to Cottage Hospital with multiple stab wounds

One man was hospitalized and another was arrested Wednesday after an argument escalated into a stabbing in downtown Santa Barbara, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

The stabbing occurred at about 12:20 p.m. in the alleyway between the Sportsman bar and Norton's Pastrami & Deli on the first block of West Figueroa Street

The altercation between the two man began on State Street and ended in the alleyway, according to Sgt. John Ingram.

One man threw the other's sunglasses onto the roof of the Sportsman, Ingram said, prompting the stabbing.

The victim, who suffered three stab wounds, including one to the face, was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Ingram said.

The other man fled on foot to State Street, but later returned and was taken into custody. His name was not released.

Police investigators, assisted by the Santa Barbara City Fire Department, climbed up onto the rooftop and located the sunglasses and the knife used in the stabbing, Ingram said.

Executive editor Tom Bolton reported from the scene.

— Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .