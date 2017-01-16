Stabbing Reported In Santa Maria After Victim Shows Up at Hospital

Few details were available about a stabbing that sent a man to the hospital in Santa Maria early Monday, according to Santa Maria police.

Officers were dispatched to Marian Regional Medical Center at approximately 3 a.m. after receiving a report that a stabbing victim had been taken there.

Police talked to the victim, a 34-year-old man who lives in Santa Maria and had sustained multiple stab wounds to his upper body.

“The location of occurrence is unknown at this time, and there is no suspect information,” police said.

The victim, whose name was not released, was in stable condition, police said.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Police Department at 805.928.3781.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.