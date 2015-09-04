Friday, April 6 , 2018, 11:57 am | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Manhunt Under Way for Suspect in Stabbing Near Santa Maria

Search of one Tanglewood neighborhood house comes up empty; authorities now believe man fled the area

Law enforcement officers converged on the Tanglewood neighborhood west of Santa Maria on Friday after a stabbing. Click to view larger
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | updated logo 4:19 p.m. | September 4, 2015 | 12:56 p.m.

With a helicopter circling above, law enforcement officers searched for a suspect in a stabbing Friday afternoon in the Tanglewood subdivision west of Santa Maria.

One person — a 35-year-old male — was taken to Marian Regional Medical Center for treatment of two minor stab wounds and released, authorities said. Initial reports based on emergency dispatch traffic said the victim had been airlifted to a Santa Barbara hospital.

The stabbing incident occurred at approximately 11:10 a.m. in the 3200 block of Driftwood Drive east of Black Road.

Emergency dispatch reports indicated that authorities believed the suspect was hiding in a residence on Briarwood Road. After searching one single-story home with a K-9 unit, officers told Noozhawk that the house had been given the all-clear more than two hours after the stabbing.

The suspect and victim apparently were involved in a fight in the street, with one man armed with a rock and the other sporting a small knife when the stabbing occurred.

After the stabbing, the suspect reportedly was seen entering a house in the 2000 block of Briarwood Road.

"We surrounded the house, made verbal call-outs to the subject to come out with no response," said Sgt. Richard Soto from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office. "Then we waited for enough resources to show up and we conducted a search inside the residence for the subject with the permission of another resident homeowner. Unfortunately, the subject was gone so we are now clearing the scene."

Sheriff’s deputies confer on a Tanglewood street near Santa Maria Friday after responding to a stabbing. The suspect in the case remained at large. Click to view larger
They believe the suspect left the area in a vehicle, authorities said.

As deputies searched the single-story home with the assistance of a Santa Maria police officer and her canine partner, California Highway Patrol officers stood armed and ready from safe positions in front of the residence.

"Because of the threat of a knife, we take every precaution possible and we're going to treat it very cautiously because our safety is in jeopardy at the time," Soto said.

A description of the suspect has not yet been released because deputies are still trying to confirm his identity and involvement in the incident.

The incident was not related to gangs and may have occurred due to a property dispute, Soto added.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

A law-enforcement helicopter flies above the Tanglewood subdivision west of Santa Maria while authorities search for a suspect in a stabbing on Driftwood Drive east of Black Road. Click to view larger
