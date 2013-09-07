Stabbing Reported on Milpas Street in Santa Barbara

Barfight left victim with minor injuries, according to police

Police, firefighters and paramedics responded early Saturday to a stabbing on Milpas Street, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

The incident occurred at about 1:30 a.m. on the 500 block of North Milpas Street, and apparently "involved some kind of bar fight," said Sgt. Eric Beecher.

Details on the incident — including whether anyone was arrested — were not available Saturday morning, Beecher said.

The victim was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, but Beecher said he did not think his injuries were serious.

