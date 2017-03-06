Stabbing Sends Male Victim to Hospital in Santa Maria

A stabbing Monday afternoon sent a man to Marian Regional Medical Center for treatment.

The incident occurred on the 200 block of East Oak Street, Santa Maria police said.

The male victim arrived at Marian for treatment of an injury considered non-life-threatening.

Oak Street was expected to remain closed for a few hours while officers investigated in the scene, police said.

