Stabbing Sends Victim to Hospital, Suspect to Jail

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | June 17, 2013 | 4:06 p.m.

Daniel Jack Andrick
An incident involving two roommates at a sober-living facility ended with one man hospitalized with stab wounds and the other in jail, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Daniel Jack Andrick, 43, was arrested Saturday on an attempted-murder charge, with bail set at $1 million, said Sgt. Riley Harwood.

Officers were called to the sober-living home on the 1200 block of San Andres Street at about 6:30 a.m. Saturday, and found the injured victim, a 53-year-old man whose name was not released, Harwood said.

“Upon arrival, they found the victim seated on the front porch of the house, bleeding profusely from a stab wound to the right side of his neck, Harwood said.

Investigators learned that Andrick had moved into the residence the previous day, Harwood said.

The victim awoke Saturday to the sensation of being struck in the neck, Harwood said, then felt the side of his neck, and discovered that he had a knife stuck in it.

“Realizing that he had just been stabbed, the victim yelled for another roommate to help him,” Harwood said.

Meanwhile, Andrick had fled the scene.

Later that morning, Officer Kody Cardana and Sgt. Dan McGrew found Andrick seated in front of the Westside Boys and Girls Club at 602 W. Anapamu St., and took him into custody.

Harwood said Andrick acknowledged stabbing the victim, who was taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

