Stabbing Suspect Arrested In Lompoc

A Lompoc man was arrested after a stabbing victim showed up at Lompoc Valley Medical Center on Monday evening.

Lompoc police officers determined the stabbing occurred after an argument in the alley between the 700 blocks of North Third and Second streets.

Police located the suspect, Johnnie Coleman, 58, who was arrested for suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.

Coleman was taken into custody without incident, police said.

The male victim, whose name was not released, reportedly had non-life-threatening injuries.

