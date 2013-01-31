Stabbing Suspect Arrested, Schools Put on Lockdown

Two people were injured during an altercation at a homeless encampment near the Turnpike Shopping Center

An altercation in a field behind the Turnpike Shopping Center east of Goleta left two people injured Thursday afternoon, and sent two nearby schools into lock-down, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

A fight broke out at 1:17 p.m. between two people at a homeless encampment near the railroad tracks in an area known as “Granny’s Field,” just behind the Turnpike Shopping Center on Hollister and Turnpike Road, said sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Hoover.

During the altercation, one person was stabbed, and when a third person tried to intervene, he was hit in the head with a blunt object, Hoover said.

The stabbing victim went for help, and asked a passerby to call 911. Hoover said the Sheriff’s Department responded to the area with a k-9 unit as well as a county helicopter.

San Marcos High School and El Camino School were both put on lockdown for about half an hour, she said.

The suspect was located in the field and was taken into custody, and the two victims were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, she said.

The suspect was identified as Luis Velasquez, 30. He was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, Hoover said. His bail was set at $30,000.

— Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.