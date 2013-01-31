Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 1:43 pm | Overcast 61º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Stabbing Suspect Arrested, Schools Put on Lockdown

Two people were injured during an altercation at a homeless encampment near the Turnpike Shopping Center

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | updated logo 6:51 p.m. | January 31, 2013 | 7:28 p.m.

Luis Velasquez
Luis Velasquez

An altercation in a field behind the Turnpike Shopping Center east of Goleta left two people injured Thursday afternoon,  and sent two nearby schools into lock-down, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

A fight broke out at 1:17 p.m. between two people at a homeless encampment near the railroad tracks in an area known as “Granny’s Field,” just behind the Turnpike Shopping Center on Hollister and Turnpike Road, said sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Hoover.

During the altercation, one person was stabbed, and when a third person tried to intervene, he was hit in the head with a blunt object, Hoover said.

The stabbing victim went for help, and asked a passerby to call 911. Hoover said the Sheriff’s Department responded to the area with a k-9 unit as well as a county helicopter.

San Marcos High School and El Camino School were both put on lockdown for about half an hour, she said.

The suspect was located in the field and was taken into custody, and the two victims were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, she said.

The suspect was identified as Luis Velasquez, 30. He was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, Hoover said. His bail was set at $30,000.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 