Stabbing Suspect From Tanglewood Arrested in Santa Maria

Jessica Martinez, 32, of Santa Maria allegedly wounded another woman during an altercation in Tanglewood

A woman suspected of stabbing an acquaintance in the Tanglewood neighborhood on was arrested Wednesday after a felony stop in Santa Maria.

At approximately 1:40 p.m., Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 1900 block of Sherwood Drive for a domestic disturbance, according to sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Hoover.

“An argument occurred in front of the residence between several females who were acquainted with one another,” Hoover said. “One of the women allegedly stabbed another female in the hand with a knife.”

When deputies arrived, the suspect and her partner had already left the scene in a vehicle, Hoover said.

Santa Maria police officers spotted the SUV minutes later and conducted a felony stop.

A knife was found in the vehicle, but a report the suspect might also have a gun ended up being unfounded, Hoover said.

Jessica Martinez, 32, of Santa Maria was taken into custody and booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.

The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Hoover said.

Because of the report that the suspect possibly had a gun, nearby Arellanes Elementary School was placed on a precautionary lockdown due to its proximity to the incident, Hoover said.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.