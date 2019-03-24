Stabbing Under Investigation by Lompoc Police

Lompoc police were investigating a stabbing — possibly fatal — that occurred Sunday night.

The incident reportedly occurred sometime after 8 p.m. on South J Street, between Locust and Olive streets.

Lompoc police Sgt. Kevin Martin confirmed a stabbing occurred, but told Noozhawk he could not provide details. Additional details would be forthcoming later Sunday night, he said.

The victim reportedly was being airlifted by Calstar helicopter to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

There were reports the victim had died, but that could not be confirmed.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story.

