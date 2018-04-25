Stabbing Under Investigation In Santa Maria

Santa Maria police were investigating a stabbing that sent at least one person to the hospital Wednesday night.

At approximately 9:20 p.m., personnel from Santa Maria police and fire departments responded to the 300 block of East Cook Street near the Santa Maria Court Complex.

One person was taken to Marian Regional Medical Center for treatment of a non-life-threatening wound, police said.

No one had been taken in custody and officers were continuing to investigate the incident.

