Stabbing Under Investigation in Santa Maria

One person was stabbed Tuesday during a fight on the 300 block of East Enos Drive, Santa Maria police Lt. Terry Flaa said.
At approximately 5:30 p.m., Santa Maria police officers, firefighters, and an AMR ambulance were dispatched to a report of a fight.
Information about the victim or the extent of injuries was not immediately available.
— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).